Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Polish Literature, English versions (you do have all the time in the world, right?)
New: DOJ has started probe of stock transactions by lawmakers ahead of sharp market downturn due to coronavirus. Inquiry, still in early stages & in coordination with SEC, has included FBI outreach to Sen Richard Burr -@evanperez @jeremyherb @KaraScannell @davidgshortell report
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Let me summarize the Trump administration/right-wing media view on the coronavirus: It’s a hoax, or anyway no big deal. Besides, trying to do anything about it would destroy the economy. And it’s China’s fault, which is why we should call it the “Chinese virus.”
Oh, and epidemiologists who have been modeling the virus’s future spread have come under sustained attack, accused of being part of a “deep state” plot against Donald Trump, or maybe free markets.
WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?
It was.
True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
.@kmcgrory and I dug into Florida’s Coronavirus numbers. We found that infections in Florida are growing so quickly, we're on track to see tens of thousands of confirmed cases in the coming weeks: https://t.co/accheVcL19— Adam Playford (@adamplayford) March 28, 2020
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) confirmed Saturday that an infant in the state has died due to coronavirus.
This is the first known infant death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., according to a report from The New York Times.
Over 10,000 deaths have now been recorded in Italy, Spain announces stricter lockdown measures, and Germany says its repatriated more than 160,000 nationals https://t.co/D9bd5Bzkrb— SBS News (@SBSNews) March 28, 2020
A Conversation With Pete Buttigieg, Who’s Stuck at Home Like Everyone Else https://t.co/q4he2zBkoe via @intelligencer— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 28, 2020
By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28
[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.
The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.
The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.
Cars in Rhode Island with NY license plates are being stopped by police to enforce virus quarantines. Tomorrow, the National Guard will even search house-to-house for people from New York. https://t.co/97bCJiIf6N— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 28, 2020
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Most chest pain referred to cardiologists in the United States is going to be related to blocked coronary vessels causing angina pectoris or a heart attack ( myocardial infarction). COVID-19 can present with a similar chest pain pattern
Comments
yes mho, do it, you won't be sorry. Polish culture has been cross cultural fuhever--always getting invaded!
Prus' The Doll is perhaps my favorite novel of all time, I actually think better than any French or Russian "master" of the late 19th century realism, won't name famous names. Bruno Schulz waaaay ahead of his time yet not "difficult", yes magical. Miloszewki a page turner, Gombrowicz simply ab fab.
"Pan Tadeuz" on the other hand, eh, only if you're like the type who enjoys reading Chaucer or the like or into like being virtuous about being an edjumacated person.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:24pm