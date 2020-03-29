    PL Found in Translation?

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:02pm |

    Polish Literature, English versions (you do have all the time in the world, right?)

    https://culture.pl/en/article/10-polish-fiction-in-translation

    yes mho, do it, you won't be sorry. Polish culture has been cross cultural fuhever--always getting invaded!

    Prus' The Doll is perhaps my favorite novel of all time, I actually think better than any French or Russian "master" of the late 19th century realism, won't name famous names. Bruno Schulz waaaay ahead of his time yet not "difficult", yes magical. Miloszewki a page turner, Gombrowicz simply ab fab.

    "Pan Tadeuz" on the other hand, eh, only if you're like the type who enjoys reading Chaucer or the like or into like being virtuous about being an edjumacated person.

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:24pm

