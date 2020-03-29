Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Simple and good explanation
Next? I am ready to move on from paying so much attention to his incompetent attempts at spin.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:46pm
Will Hannity be able to spin 100k dead as MAGA?
What was it, 4 at Benghazi, and they ranted and investigated for 5 years?
by NCD on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:02pm