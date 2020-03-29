Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Important piece by @stevenleemyers on "China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed." https://t.co/kelr18sxHw— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 30, 2020
Tweet included in the article:
In the face of adversity, the people of Europe are showing how strong we can be together.
This is the example that the EU must follow. EU countries are starting to help each other.#EUCO #EUsolidarity #EuropeansAgainstCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/t58kb7T7Mq
New: DOJ has started probe of stock transactions by lawmakers ahead of sharp market downturn due to coronavirus. Inquiry, still in early stages & in coordination with SEC, has included FBI outreach to Sen Richard Burr -@evanperez @jeremyherb @KaraScannell @davidgshortell report
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Let me summarize the Trump administration/right-wing media view on the coronavirus: It’s a hoax, or anyway no big deal. Besides, trying to do anything about it would destroy the economy. And it’s China’s fault, which is why we should call it the “Chinese virus.”
Oh, and epidemiologists who have been modeling the virus’s future spread have come under sustained attack, accused of being part of a “deep state” plot against Donald Trump, or maybe free markets.
WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?
It was.
True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
.@kmcgrory and I dug into Florida’s Coronavirus numbers. We found that infections in Florida are growing so quickly, we're on track to see tens of thousands of confirmed cases in the coming weeks: https://t.co/accheVcL19— Adam Playford (@adamplayford) March 28, 2020
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) confirmed Saturday that an infant in the state has died due to coronavirus.
This is the first known infant death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., according to a report from The New York Times.
Over 10,000 deaths have now been recorded in Italy, Spain announces stricter lockdown measures, and Germany says its repatriated more than 160,000 nationals https://t.co/D9bd5Bzkrb— SBS News (@SBSNews) March 28, 2020
A Conversation With Pete Buttigieg, Who’s Stuck at Home Like Everyone Else https://t.co/q4he2zBkoe via @intelligencer— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 28, 2020
By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28
[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.
The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.
The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.
Cars in Rhode Island with NY license plates are being stopped by police to enforce virus quarantines. Tomorrow, the National Guard will even search house-to-house for people from New York. https://t.co/97bCJiIf6N— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 28, 2020
Not a good sign for all of us, to say the least
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:26am
China lies. All the time. File that info away for future use.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:28am