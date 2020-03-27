Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A reminder that Mayor De Blasio actually fought to keep the schools open far longer than he should have, despite anger from many many teachers and parents: Ms. Romain, who lived in Far Rockaway and whose survivors include a sister, last reported for work on March 12, just before public schools were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dez-Ann Roman, Educator with Grit and Heart, Dies at 36 https://t.co/fVjD4amgG6
Dez-Ann Roman, Educator with Grit and Heart, Dies at 36 https://t.co/fVjD4amgG6— Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) March 27, 2020
no paywall on this piece @ The Atlantic, so pass it around!
I have COVID-19. I lost my smell and taste for weeks among other symptoms. Luckily, I am over the hump and on the mend. I’m hoping to donate my plasma to Mount Sinai or others, and if you’re in the same boat as me, I encourage you to do the same.https://t.co/Kw7IjHEook— Brittany L. Shepherd (@brittanys) March 30, 2020
For Brookings, @Richard_Florida and @iamstevenpedigo offered recommendations for reopening cities to business once the pandemic has subsided. Planetizen shared the news here: https://t.co/sKh8Wy1XiF— Planetizen (@planetizen) March 30, 2020
How Philanthropists Are Helping During the Crisis. Their strategies could inspire other donors who want to know the quickest ways to ensure their dollars have the biggest impact. By @sullivanpaul https://t.co/lO9afibcp4— alain servais (@aservais1) March 30, 2020
BREAKING: Ford, GE plan to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days https://t.co/R0eA1Hrsbf— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 30, 2020
The fierce tribalism that has characterized debates over immigration, taxes and health care is now coloring policymaking during a coronavirus outbreak that threatens countless lives and local economies across the nation.
That is both an exceptionally stark statement — these differences do “threaten countless lives and local economies” — and a retreat from clearly explaining what causes them.
The gulf between those demanding a response in keeping with public health expertise and those refusing such a response — and even claiming that demands for more action can only reflect animosity to Trump — is not mere “tribalism” or “partisanship.”
Career scientists have been skeptical of the effort, noting the lack of data on the drugs' efficacy for coronavirus care and worried that it would siphon medication away from patients who need it for other conditions, calling instead for the agency to pursue its usual clinical trials. FDA's move is expected to facilitate more access to the drugs by allowing more donations, and a second EUA is under consideration that would allow more manufacturers to produce it, said three officials.
MUST READ. I don’t want to take any quotes out of context. But PLEASE READ THIS. #COVID19 https://t.co/EKWKPBZfMk— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 30, 2020
Tweet included in the article:
In the face of adversity, the people of Europe are showing how strong we can be together.
This is the example that the EU must follow. EU countries are starting to help each other.#EUCO #EUsolidarity #EuropeansAgainstCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/t58kb7T7Mq
Important piece by @stevenleemyers on "China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed." https://t.co/kelr18sxHw— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 30, 2020
New: DOJ has started probe of stock transactions by lawmakers ahead of sharp market downturn due to coronavirus. Inquiry, still in early stages & in coordination with SEC, has included FBI outreach to Sen Richard Burr -@evanperez @jeremyherb @KaraScannell @davidgshortell report
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Let me summarize the Trump administration/right-wing media view on the coronavirus: It’s a hoax, or anyway no big deal. Besides, trying to do anything about it would destroy the economy. And it’s China’s fault, which is why we should call it the “Chinese virus.”
Oh, and epidemiologists who have been modeling the virus’s future spread have come under sustained attack, accused of being part of a “deep state” plot against Donald Trump, or maybe free markets.
WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?
It was.
True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
first one that made me cry:
