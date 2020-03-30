The fierce tribalism that has characterized debates over immigration, taxes and health care is now coloring policymaking during a coronavirus outbreak that threatens countless lives and local economies across the nation.

That is both an exceptionally stark statement — these differences do “threaten countless lives and local economies” — and a retreat from clearly explaining what causes them.

The gulf between those demanding a response in keeping with public health expertise and those refusing such a response — and even claiming that demands for more action can only reflect animosity to Trump — is not mere “tribalism” or “partisanship.”

One side is prioritizing science and the imperative of erring on the side of caution to protect as many American lives as possible. The other is actively submerging both of those to a kind of cultish devotion to the perceived political needs and demands of the leader