Important piece by @stevenleemyers on "China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed." https://t.co/kelr18sxHw— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 30, 2020
Pittsburgh suburb. Need I say is a swing state?
Hundreds of cars wait to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Collection begins at noon. @PghFoodBank @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/94YFaO7dqX
Click on to see the chart he's summarizing from
MORTALITY REPORT from NYC: What are the makeup of all the deaths in NYC? Lots of young adults,Many without underlying conditions,Men more than women,Queens & Bronx much more than Manhattan & StatenIslandLots of people without underlying conditions known yet. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5vIXrpix4h
In times of crisis, people tend to go with the institutions they have.— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) March 30, 2020
The congresswoman is declining to back primary challengers following in her footsteps — and working within the system in Congress.
By Alex Thompson & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, March 30
[....] Ocasio-Cortez’s reluctance marks a break with the outsider tactics of the activist left, represented by groups like Justice Democrats. This election cycle, the organization is trying to boot not just conservative Democrats but also some liberal Democrats and to replace them with members who are more left-wing. In other words, to replicate what it pulled off against Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 by recruiting Ocasio-Cortez.
By Hayley Bird @ CNN.com, March 30
House Democratic leaders laid out their priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response package on Monday, saying they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments for individuals, money for state and local governments, and funding for infrastructure.
no paywall on this piece @ The Atlantic, so pass it around!
I have COVID-19. I lost my smell and taste for weeks among other symptoms. Luckily, I am over the hump and on the mend. I’m hoping to donate my plasma to Mount Sinai or others, and if you’re in the same boat as me, I encourage you to do the same.https://t.co/Kw7IjHEook— Brittany L. Shepherd (@brittanys) March 30, 2020
For Brookings, @Richard_Florida and @iamstevenpedigo offered recommendations for reopening cities to business once the pandemic has subsided. Planetizen shared the news here: https://t.co/sKh8Wy1XiF— Planetizen (@planetizen) March 30, 2020
How Philanthropists Are Helping During the Crisis. Their strategies could inspire other donors who want to know the quickest ways to ensure their dollars have the biggest impact. By @sullivanpaul https://t.co/lO9afibcp4— alain servais (@aservais1) March 30, 2020
BREAKING: Ford, GE plan to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days https://t.co/R0eA1Hrsbf— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 30, 2020
Career scientists have been skeptical of the effort, noting the lack of data on the drugs' efficacy for coronavirus care and worried that it would siphon medication away from patients who need it for other conditions, calling instead for the agency to pursue its usual clinical trials. FDA's move is expected to facilitate more access to the drugs by allowing more donations, and a second EUA is under consideration that would allow more manufacturers to produce it, said three officials.
MUST READ. I don’t want to take any quotes out of context. But PLEASE READ THIS. #COVID19 https://t.co/EKWKPBZfMk— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 30, 2020
Tweet included in the article:
In the face of adversity, the people of Europe are showing how strong we can be together.
This is the example that the EU must follow. EU countries are starting to help each other.#EUCO #EUsolidarity #EuropeansAgainstCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/t58kb7T7Mq
New: DOJ has started probe of stock transactions by lawmakers ahead of sharp market downturn due to coronavirus. Inquiry, still in early stages & in coordination with SEC, has included FBI outreach to Sen Richard Burr -@evanperez @jeremyherb @KaraScannell @davidgshortell report
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Not a good sign for all of us, to say the least
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:26am
China lies. All the time. File that info away for future use.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:20pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:21pm