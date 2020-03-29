Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Emma Newberger @ CNBC.com, March 19, 6:19 pm
KEY POINTS
- President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30, walking back his previous remarks that he wanted the country to reopen for business by Easter.
- “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won,” Trump said at an evening press briefing after suggesting that the coronavirus death rate would likely peak in two weeks.
- Public health experts had warned that loosening restrictions by Easter, on April 12, would result in unnecessary death and economic damage.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:18pm
Slavitt recommends following Gottlieb:
Slavitt is Ex-Obama health care head.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 8:12pm
I am thinking it is wise for our kind to be clever like Dr. Fauci, open one's eyes
and get a little less distracted by daily Trump faux drama noise, political and other trolling and fantasy narratives and babble and try to examine what actually is happening on the Federal level and what is not.
"Exclusively Fox" viewers not open to anything other than Trump fantasy world are on their own, of course, following the babble and trolling.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:32pm
Cuomo is another good example. I have yet to see a press conference of his where the Trump trolling of the day that is roiling left social media and punditville even seems to raise his blood pressure. When he gets questions on such things it's almost as if he says "why are you paying attention to the Trump troll character, that's not real, that's just playacting, bread and circuses distraction" often adding that he just got off the phone with real Trump or Pence about this or that real problem and we're working on it. Then he will segue into where the real disagreements are, not the imaginary playacting ones. Never angry, not once that I've seen. Just problems where some people need convincing.
The less time we spend on propaganda intended to inflame emotions (whether for narcissistic ratings purposes or some other purposes) right now the better.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:40pm
Jared influence?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:34pm
Bloomberg: "White House Pays Underwear Makers to Churn Out Millions of Masks"
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:38pm
It was partly Lindsey Graham's doing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:28pm
WaPo version of above: Both public health and politics played a role in Trump’s coronavirus decision
By Ashley Parker, White House reporter, with Josh Dawsey & Yasmeen Abutaleb
is quite long, mentions Lindsey Graham's role too, here's beginning excerpt
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:24pm
Federal incompetence:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:14pm