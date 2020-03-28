Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Accepting this is hard. Journalists, academics, and intellectuals tend to be idealists. They went into this line of work not because they wanted to be rich but because they wanted to make the world a better place in some way. This doesn't mean their ideas on improving things would always have positive outcomes if they were enacted, or that their favored policy proposals deserve to take priority in our public life. Not at all. But it does mean they tend to assume that most people will recoil from outright lies, deception, malice, injustice, sleaze, and thuggish imbecility when it is exposed and demonstrated to them.
But maybe that isn't true.
Maybe most of what has been written about the president and his party in the mainstream media is true — and yet it won't mean that this produces "the end of the Trump presidency" at all. Maybe enough Americans in enough states just don't care. Or maybe enough of them do care but in an affirmative way. They like politics conducted like pro-wrestling. They smile at the vulgarity. They approve of a president who acts and thinks like a mob boss and prefer a politics of clientalistic corruption to an administrative state of well-trained experts and bureaucrats who aspire to scrupulous competence and ideological neutrality (while sometimes falling short of achieving it). Maybe instead of responding to evidence that Trump is a clownish demagogue, they respond by saying, "Good, and thanks for noticing."
Maybe they like these things because they're Republicans and Republicans benefit from the Republican president ruthlessly pursuing policies that Republicans want. (Every faction of the GOP has enjoyed victories and gains during the Trump administration.) Maybe they also like these things because they follow politics for the entertainment and the Trump presidency is fun. He spews rhetorical sulfuric acid at their political and cultural enemies, and he does it with relish and humor. And the victims of his vitriol typically respond by flying off into an indignant, self-important, and self-defeating rage. What could be politically sweeter than that
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:50pm
We are a divided country
Trump approval is trending up despite his insanity.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
If Joe Walsh is the alternative to Trump, the country is still screwed.
Name the Republican running against Trump in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:10pm
You seem to have your life and soul invested in partisan divisiveness. I have always felt very strongly that Trump is on neither "side", only his own, so that this was sort of a futile effort, and so did others like Flavius who thought it might be helpful to treat acquainances like "Ted" as another human being and not his mortal enemy. More than futile as Trump and Putin's method is to stoke exactly the sort of divisiveness that you like. You like playing their game.
But now my thinking has gone in another direction: your passionate "us vs. them" partisanship it is very detrimental not just to your cause(s), but to your very own life. That doctor or nurse who treats you could very well be a Republican. We're all human beings, you are going to have to get used to that and give up the heavy duty partisanship that will blind you to what needs to be done and how it needs to be done now and in the future. Example: Cuomo does not care what party his fellow governors are in.
Trump is separate and apart from both parties now as never before.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:26pm
The overwhelming majority of Republicans are on Trump's side.
The Democrats had to intervene to make the stimulus bill include more of the 99%
Republicans will put their hand on the scale to re-elect Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:30pm
Suggest you get out of your U.S. politics bubble, find an Italian on the internet, ask them if they care anymore whether someone votes pure party line or not.
Edit to add: what don't you get about your world being over?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:34pm
Nah
I will focus on politics here in the United States.
Here in the U.S., the Republicans will try to rig the election.
We are not one big happy family.
My world is alive and well.
Do you think the Republicans will support more aid for people who are out of work? Just asking for friends here in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:06pm
One big global family:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 2:53am
Nah
People are hoarding toilet tissue
Lupus patients can't find their meds because people are hoarding
Mississippi and Alabama refuse lockdown
Liberty University brought sick students back to campus
Asians are being attacked
Health care professionals still don't have protective gear
Ventilators sent to California don't work
I live in the United States
To solve the problem, you have to admit there is a problem.
Recognizing the problem relieves stress and fear because you know what needs to be addressed.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 9:17am
Telling citizens of the United States that we have control of this and are all in it together is a lie
Trump told Governors of blue states to praise him
The friggin' Governor of Rhode Island called out the National Guard to control citizens of New York.
We have to face the truth, not pretend that we are all of one mind on this.
Edit to add:
Trump is famous for telling how great things are going.
Fauci says we could have 200K deaths
Coumo gives us hard facts.
Give me the bad news, and tell me that you are addressing the problems
Dont sugar coat the information
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:01am
In the midst of a pandemic with his citizens dying, here is Trump.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/03/30/trumps-narcissism-has-never-been-more-dangerous/
This is our reality
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:29pm
RM did you read this:
Trump’s ‘Don’t Blame Me’ Message Is Going to Wear Terribly
and this:
How Far Will the Republicans Go Before They Defy Trump?
by NCD on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:15pm
Thanks, I read both
I am beyond making excuses for people who support Trump. At the end of the day, Trump is willing to kill my family. I don't wish harm to Trump or his supporters , I just don't want them in charge. I see no reason to appease them. I realize that my situation is different than the legislators. Legislators have to get bills passed and make compromises. I want to get Democrats and Independents to vote Republicans out of office. There are two different priorities.
I am tired of listening to talk about what Liberals do that makes people vote for Trump. If after Mueller, Impeachment, and the mishandling of coronavirus, someone still supports Trump, we have absolutely nothing in common. We are not one big happy family.
Note that despite the health threat posed by coronavirus, Republicans still want to abolish Obamacare and have no replacement plan. How is Trump even in the running?
Edit to add:
Trump still has support from farmers who had their income shattered by Trump's tariffs. I am not sure that health concerns will have a major impact. We will see when coronavirus reaches their area.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:32pm
There are no excuses for voters or politicians who support or enable Trump. History rhymes. Demagoguery, lies, racism, cult of charismatic leadership, greed, dehumanization and scapegoating, politics of unaccountable power ...
"A large part of the population clung sentimentally to their Fuhrer right up to the end...They could not bear to lose their faith in him who had appeared to them as a mass redeemer. Nor could they give up their belief in the justification of the Hitler program."
The Curtain Falls, Last Days of the Third Reich, 1945 , Folke Bernadotte.
by NCD on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:17am
just pointing out that all people of color don't think tribal is good like you do
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 4:39pm
I was just pointing out that I live in the United States. The video has nothing to do with what we hear from Trump on a daily basis. I did not hear positive comments about Trump in any part of the video. You might send the video to the White House.
Edit to add:
It is a nice video
I have contact with friends and cousins I have not called in years.
Didn't need the video to remind me I needed to do that.
Everybody wants everyone to be safe, but we know life is fragile and some friends and family may die.
We realize that our federal government is incompetent
Life goes on
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:23pm
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:55pm
25th Amendment soon?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 12:24am
i was thinking more major change big picture, wild things are no doubt going to happen. What will they be? I will share my stream of consciousness tonight (and no I am not stoned or drunk.) First along the lines of how Biden's campaign before was already totally e pluribus unum, stop the divisiveness, that's where he was already going. But he could die from coronavirus, then there would be a movement to draft Cuomo (inspired by seeing stuff like this on twitter) who is the same general attitude, but a little less nice guy about effecting it, more authoritarian. Then I jumped to thinking about my "GOP moving to the left?" thread. And how shocked Andrew Yang seems that his guaranteed minimum income thing went mainstream so fast, all it takes is a pandemic. And then after the dust up on this thread for the umpteenth time about partisan delusions (when independents had already become the biggest party before this started happening.) AND THEN I thought: HEY, what ever happened to the passionate partisans of the Whig Party? why did they fade away So I started to dig into that and lo and behold I am reminded that populist Andrew Jackson was the catalyst for its creation:
and there were just the two of them ruling for a few decades, a sort of maintaining moderation and when time came for more activist liberalism from the north including abolitionism, we got the rise of the passionate Republicans.....
wild enough for now.
Trump will either stick it out to the Nov. or he won't, I don't see much difference. Other people are running things, he's just the clown in front of the curtain, don't think he's gonna matter that much in the interim. It's just unseemly for opposition to start politicking until the first wave of deaths have occurred.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 1:04am
Trump has 10 months left.
Only 7 weeks ago Republicans had the chance to remove him painlessly and leave Pence in his place.
I don't buy that "other people are running things" - Trump continues to be the default decider. Sometimes the sane(r) people pull a runaround, but he keeps the stick to the spokes.
Whigs - why not. Though this time feels like Ear Whigs.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:07am
well then if that's the case, soon the fans will be getting real sick and some dying. M.A.G.A. my ass they might start to say, a few weeks down the road. places where they don't have a single ventilator.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:39am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:07pm
Gallup also notes an increase in approval
94% of Republicans approve
60% of Independents approve.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/298313/president-trump-job-approval-rating.aspx
We will see if it is transient.
One would think that labeling the coronavirus a hoax would be an immediate negative.
Edit to add:
Fox News, Gallup, and 538 all noted increases in approval
An overwhelmingly majority of Republicans think Trump is doing a great job.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:46pm
Somebody is dying of coronavirus every 6 minutes in NYC, we are headed to 80,000 to 100,000 fatalities before this is over, which isn't going to be this year.
Trump "We’re the ones that gave the great response, and we’re the ones that kept China out of here, and if I didn’t do it, you’d have thousands and thousands of people died—who would have died that are now living and happy."
His plan for reelection is, "if you aren't dead, I saved your life. Show some appreciation. I take no responsibility for those who governors failed to save".
Many Americans are naive low information marks for his con, but not enough to believe that.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 9:53pm
The article pointed to polling that Trump's approval ticked up.
We have right wing media willing to tell old people to die to save the economy
94% of polled Republicans think that Trump is doing a good job.
We are a divided country
Am I encouraged that turnout increased in the midterms and Democratic primaries? Yes.
Do I think Biden can win by letting Trump hang himself? Yes
Do I think Republicans will attempt to challenge the will of the voting public? Yes.
Should the handling of COVID-19 nosedived Trump's approval. Yes
Trump being above 20% is not normal.
We will remain a divided country.
Edit to add:
Do you believe that a majority of white males will vote for Trump?p
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:09pm
Wouldn't be surprised. White males have been enthralled with 30 years of Limbaugh and Rupert Murdoch pushing 'manifest white destiny' lies, bigotry which they are addicted to hearing. Trump says what too many of them think. If things get bad enough though, Biden would do well with all except the evangelicals.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:13pm
I suspect it's like this: low-info and slow-info
voterspollster answers (including, as Nate Silver notes above, a sprinkling of Dems and independents) see him as being bi-partisan and leading on coronvirus crisis up until now. Why wouldn't they, they see his hours long press conferences on teevee, and he's been blathering on and on that he does stuff that high info know he hasn't. Look, for example here, this is true, he did all these things yesterday that this VICE news guy says, I googled them
That's how he's appearing to the low-info and slow-info voter. Including his support of the bill.They're still trying to figure out about washing their vegetables and getting some plastic gloves and how they are going to rob peter to pay paul to pay the credit card minimums.
I also suspect these are the same people pressuring a Dem governor of R.I. to ban New Yorkers from their state. As that's gonna protect them from someone from RI with RI plates bringing the virus back after a trip from NY! They need time to understand what's really going on. Meantime he's like Geo. Bush or Rudy Guiliani after 9/11 for some of them, until they figure out what's really going on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:16pm
Trump said coronavirus was a Democratic hoax.
He said it would quickly go away.
Fox broadcast these lies
Now he is the great savior.
I think his supporters understood what he said, they simply don't care
As long as they perceive Liberal heads exploding, they are OK
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:16pm
we are not talking about Trump supporters, we are talking about the recent small rise in approval ratings.
If you want to rant on Trump and supporters, go right ahead, I just refuse to become your Trump supporting strawman for the umpteenth time. I don't need any lectures and links about how stupid they are. It's insulting that you do this. Please cut it out. Start a blog post where you can repost the same links and point over and over if that's what gets you off.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:34pm
As I noted above
You said
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 9:37am
Agree. We may get collapse of healthcare systems and hospitals. The people doing the care are reaching limits of risk and endurance.
Trump never mentions them, just how great he is doing.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:17pm
for sure, and you might remember how I was of the opinion that it was already cracking before coronavirus, we even tussled a little about that. whatever doesn't matter any more. best hope for the future is that millennials and GenZ of selfless nature get inspired by the nightmare to go into the field.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:29pm
The cognitive dissonance, it burns...it burns....
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:10pm
It is odd that this is the time to take a poll.
We are hunkering in our abodes hoping the plague of Frogs does not strike us down.
The wishful thinking, or wishful wishfulnesses, if you will, is that the dire things won't be too dire.
It would be great if it is not all as bad as predicted by whoever.
To take a poll right now expresses confidence in a process that we have no reason to think is going on any longer.
by moat on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 6:15pm
Which is why logical and systematic analyst Nate Silver seems to be shrugging it off as nothing worthy of his attention?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 6:28pm
Silver is questioning it as a data point. Fair enough.
I don't have a dog in that fight. I don't even have a dog.
Without making a grand story about what is happening on a larger scale, the whole interest in making the developments into the game as we used to know is as wishful as wishes could be.
Maybe it would be helpful if figures like Silver acknowledged that.
by moat on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 6:46pm
A member of the Republican party:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:52pm
Whole deleted thread by you on Greg Sargent's article, where there were very good comments from moat and oceankat, and comments I spent a lot of time on, means:
NO MORE SPENDING MY TIME ON ANYTHING RMRD POSTS. That's it. Don't come here to have work and thought obliterated.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 9:32pm
If it makes you feel any better, it's hidden, can be revived if needed. Still, we're in the middle of a pandemic, and the site goes into another review of tribes - "less filling!" "tastes great!".
Did we really find new ground? I'll send it to you for a post-op analysis.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 3:02am
Well, for my part, it was odd to have it disappear because I have been staying out of that particular line of discussion and said stuff that I consider different from arguments already repeated many times.
I do not feel the animosity expressed by others regarding the topic and its previous discussion. I wonder if you are all wrong.
by moat on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 6:07pm
Thanks, moat.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:37pm
I spent time on my comments as well.
We will see how things play out in the next House stimulus bill in April.
We will also see if Mississippi and Alabama are forced into lockdown like several blue states.
Don't see Kumbaya coming.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-30/pelosi-says-next-stimulus-needs-more-aid-for-states-workers
Obviously, they will have to pass something.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:56pm