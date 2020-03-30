By Hayley Bird @ CNN.com, March 30

House Democratic leaders laid out their priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response package on Monday, saying they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments for individuals, money for state and local governments, and funding for infrastructure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said members will be working together to craft the legislation as they remain in their districts for much of April, hoping to vote on the bill when the House returns. Exactly when House members will come back to the Capitol remains in flux, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday in a notice to lawmakers that no votes are expected before April 20.

"We're not coming back for a few weeks, but I do think we can be working on our committee work in the meantime," Pelosi said during a phone call with reporters Monday. "I think it is really important that as soon as we are here, we are ready to pass legislation."

She said she does not expect to have the legislation finalized before the House returns. [....] Democrats on Monday laid out a number of policies Republicans are likely to take issue with [....]