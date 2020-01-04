Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Maybe you remember how the AMERICANS on Puerto Rico were left without power, food, water, medicine and hope following the infliction upon their island of a natural disaster.
The key statistic, the number of "excess deaths" that accrued in the (whole fuckin') year that painfully unfolded during which the Donald Trump and his Band of Bests not only failed effectively to intervene, but affirmatively used the crisis to loot and pillage.
It is really pretty simple--if people die who did not need to, their blood is on the hands of those charged with responding.
If you died DURING the hurricane, that's not the fault of the Government (unless some schmuck took a sharpie to the weather map, but that's another story).
After the storm, if death comes by way of a months long delay in standing up the accoutrements of civilization, it should not be a mystery who is to blame.
By the same reasoning, Trump is not to blame for the peculiar shopping and dining habits that opened a path for a bat virus to find it's way to your lungs, but when he sat around with his thumb up his ass whistling Dixie, of COURSE the deaths lie at his door.
Sadly, when asked by Chuck Todd (who uncharacteristically stumbled his way to a trenchant question) Joe Biden showed the timidity that ought to disqualify him from candidacy..
I put it to you, if Bernie is asked the same question, his answer will be short and sweet:
"Of course".
Comments
"His thumb up his ass whistling Dixie..."
What the fuck does that even mean? Asking for a friend...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:37am
No need for Biden to get into the middle right now.
Obama made a statement
Pelosi made a statement
Etc.
Let surrogates to the drip, drip, drip
Biden will not look like he is politicizing the deaths.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:07am
I guess, but I hate me a punk.
Plus, someone needs to shove this as far up Trump's ass as it will go.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 2:31pm
I feel your pain.
Maybe this is a test where we all go down if too many of us cannot get the answer right without a crib sheet. You can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink.
I have family who are still deep inside the cult. I watch them through the bullet proof glass and wish I could help them.
by moat on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 2:48pm
No lie...I share (what is to me a shocking amount of) DNA with several Trumpistas. In fact, I had them in mind when I created my updated Passover text. The only thing preserving comity is the looming cancellation of the celebratory dinner.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:06pm
do tell more! Are they like Bibi or Sheldon Adelson types (without the big money, of course) ?
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 4:32pm