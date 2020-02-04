@ BBCNews.com, 7 hrs. ago

Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.

The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".

Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]