Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:18am
Did the National Association of Firearms Manufacturers release the virus as a sales booster?
Or was it that TV preacher with that Virus Killing Silver Elixer ?
by NCD on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:39am
You clearly got talent with the conspiracy thing, dude. Ever think of applying to be a Russian troll?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:24am