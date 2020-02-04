Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:11am
I saw that article last night and wondered what was its real point. I mean, come on, dragging the Civil War into the CO19 discussion. It seemed to be hoping CO19 would devastate these states as just desserts for sins of their ancestral populations. Or maybe they were just hoping somewhere would be worse coping with the virus than the NYC Metro Area has been. Better hope not. The northeast and midwest are not presently coping well at all. See Reuters' interactive COVID19 map. You can track down to county level. It's on their front page but you have to scroll down to it.
Also, this:
FBI confiscates masks etc. from Brooklyn man.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16am