It's not in our interest to be seen to be causing them Coronavirus deaths.

Or put it another way; it's wrong.

His staff are perfectly capable of rearranging the flowers on the present. I won't suggest except to say sooner would be better . People are dying.

AOBTW. It would be in our interest to do it before the Maximum Leader decides

to offer 50 or so diseased warrior an opportunity to a commodius location in heaven in exchange for

them crossing our border to have a cup of coffee some place that's open.