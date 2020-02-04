Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:11am
I saw that article last night and wondered what was its real point. I mean, come on, dragging the Civil War into the CO19 discussion. It seemed to be hoping CO19 would devastate these states as just desserts for sins of their ancestral populations. Or maybe they were just hoping somewhere would be worse coping with the virus than the NYC Metro Area has been. Better hope not. The northeast and midwest are not presently coping well at all. See Reuters' interactive COVID19 map. You can track down to county level. It's on their front page but you have to scroll down to it.
Also, this:
FBI confiscates masks etc. from Brooklyn man.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16am
I hope that the Georgia, Florida, Alabama, etc do not suffer. The projections are that they will suffer. The people at highest risk of suffering are the descendants of the enslaved.
Edit to add:
Why the historical context matters
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/the-south-sickest-part-of-a-sick-america-falls-prey-to-virus?srnd=premium
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:05am
I'm pretty sure (or at least I hope) what Gov. Kemp is doing tomorrow is to satisfy some legal requirement because he (or his staff) have been active on Facebook, keeping his followers up-to-date on his responses to the progression of the disease after the first cases appeared here at the end of February/beginning of March. Schools have been closed since mid-March. Bars/restaurants, etc. closed shortly after that. National Guard activated. Even funerals have been limited to groups of ten for a few weeks now. Check it out for yourself here: https://www.facebook.com/BrianKempGA/
And here is his first (or near to) Facebook post about the approaching virus from mid-February
He may be open to criticism on other things, but so far he appears to be doing what he can reasonably be expected to about this nationwide and global fustercluck.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:51am
As reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution
https://www.ajc.com/news/reversal-kemp-imposes-tough-limits-amid-dire-new-covid-projections/Q146RTPeVX7o9lxz8E3RPK/
Kemp said there should be social distancing in parks 4 days ago,
https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/Kemp-Williams-Officials-Will-Enforce-Social-Distancing-at-Parks-Lakes-569203331.html
Now he says that he just learned asymptomatic people could spread the disease.
Edit to add:
Daycare centers can remain open 03/25
https://www.cbs46.com/news/gov-kemp-allows-daycares-to-remain-open-during-coronavirus-pandemic/article_f6d08238-6eff-11ea-9ecf-63d0a9de7ffe.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:59am
I think the Civil War angle's a distraction. Here's a jingoistic ditty being passed around - maybe it's Southern, may just MAGA, but there are so many holes in the whole thing. Woke a tiger? FFS, Georgia's still asleep at the wheel, and these people think it'll be over in 2 weeks? That's not how Pearl Harbor ended up from what I recall. If this is Greatest Generation talking, it's dementia overtime. If it's Boomer, they missed some detail in those Depression & wartime deprivation stories, and how we lost East Europe & SE Asia for a few generations. History as written by the Disney channel
https://m.facebook.com/ImitGirl2/posts/127750252155619
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:24am
See above reply to rmrd.
Also, this:
I would rather they produce bottles of 190 proof Everclear and let me make my own hand sanitizer but this is a good thing too.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:06am
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:08am