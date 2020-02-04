Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19
"The Trump Virus".
Historians disagree.
The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:
THE TRUMP DEATH
That's how plague nomenclature works...
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
The continuously escalating COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for President Trump to be truthful and to drop his compulsion to spread misinformation. Unfortunately, any effort to hold the president accountable is met with insults and derision. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor has recently taken the brunt of the president’s attacks and now both the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) have come to her defense.
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The Boston Globe agrees.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am
Is Trump the rat or the flea? Inquiring minds...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am
You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.
Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Huh? Is that a Batman reference, or what?
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm
Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm