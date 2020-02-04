    jollyroger's picture

    The Trump Death

    By jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:34am |

    Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19 

     

     "The Trump Virus".

     

    Historians disagree.

     

    The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:

     

    THE TRUMP DEATH

     

    That's how plague nomenclature works...

     

    Research Reveals More Complete Picture of the Devastation Wrought ...

     

    Comments

    The Boston Globe agrees.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am

    Is Trump the rat or the flea?  Inquiring minds...


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am

    You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.

    Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm

    Huh?  Is that a Batman reference, or what?

     

     

     


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm

    Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm

    Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan. 


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm

    I retain my SF voting privileges so that I can vote against Pelosi in the primaries and  so that if you sue me your ass gets removed to Federal Court, (surprise, sucka').

     

    That said, she looks pretty good for 80


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:06pm

    The WIFI must be back up at Liberty University.

    Trump Death continues to spread.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:23pm

