Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, a royal source said.— CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020
The Prince last saw Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, according the Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/MlJGsr7PSb pic.twitter.com/EL1ZwFBHWP
⚠️Epic fail- #COVID19 testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,000 — far more than any other state that is publicly reporting numbers for pending test results. 65% of all tests backlogged and unprocessed!! https://t.co/vTyTFMqnY0— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
A nice filet. https://t.co/WkwbFC6tkV— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 3, 2020
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:24am
2. Townies revolt against the rich "other" on Block Island:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:30am
3. Hamptons too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:33am
Heading to the cottage - stock up before leave the city, don't stop along the way, drive in and lock the doors, hope the car is safe.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:19am
Did you mean that personally?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 3:30pm
Got there after dark, drove on low beams. One other from the city down below. Safety in numbers. Then again, they have scythes and fruit pickers and other tools of the field.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:36pm
good fences
by moat on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:43pm
Yes well I didn't imagine anything like "townies" in your situation. Rather the most recently famous rural lifestyle-ians about which urbanites have long had much fear. I.E. Ed Gein etc.: not a townie types.
edit to add: meant as a reply to PP, not moat, clicked wrong place.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:16pm
I pulled out what remained of my fence, using my urban 7-seater as a makeshift tractor. Now I'm defenseless. Gone are the days of wonder at the fireworks across the mountains - now it's just silence and waiting for the Plague to subsume. The neighbor put up a post with milemarkers. I want to add one for "Oblivion", but I don't know how far... Could be close, in which case doesn't matter.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:36am
NYT did a NYC map, my zip code has only 104 positives, is mostly working class and mixture of plain brick apartment buildings and attached townhouses on teeny lots. Zip code next to us west, has 253, is up steep hill (hence the "street steps" in The Joker, and boy, are they a "fence", I figure was done on purpose to keep the riffraff away-is real hard to get up there and no subway) and on the Hudson River is "the exclusive Riverdale section of the Bronx" circa 1910-1920, with lovely boulevards and cul de secs, old trees mansions and manses with yards as large as any upper class nabe anywhere. Lots more air and space, privacy, more cases, go figure.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 3:07am
Complacency? Too early for garden parties, so had to hold sourees indoors? A bit of East Egg in the Bronx? my Ft Apache imagery is torn.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 3:26am
Not super rich but certainly famous for being a specialized lifestyle community:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 7:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:55pm
Oh yeah, forgot about this one, seems like so long ago I read it--the Westport CT superspreader party, clueless jetsetters, NYTimes March 23, two reporters on it:
Party Zero: How a Soirée in Connecticut Became a ‘Super Spreader’
About 50 people gathered this month for a party in the upscale suburb of Westport, then scattered across the region and the world, taking the coronavirus with them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Rich Europeans Flee Virus for Second Homes, Spreading Fear and Fury
In France and the rest of Europe, the affluent are decamping cities to spend their confinement in vacation homes, widening class divides.
By Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut @ NYTimes.com, March 29
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 8:21pm
Starting to see a pitchfork meme on topic more and more:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:25am
Let them eat Netflix (or the cheaper quivalent). As bad as it may be, this is not your grandpa's Depression - the connectivity of mobile phones equalizes and tamps down a lot of the terror.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:39am