saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a critically-needed lifeline for American small businesses. EIG's @LettieriDC summarizes the program and explains why Congress may need to do more: https://t.co/FEkDnuRDql— Economic Innovation Group (@InnovateEconomy) March 31, 2020
The European Parliament has offered the city of Brussels the use of one of its buildings, as well as its vehicles, to help in the fight against coronavirus. https://t.co/8K3RrWsxOM— alain servais (@aservais1) April 3, 2020
⚠️Epic fail- #COVID19 testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,000 — far more than any other state that is publicly reporting numbers for pending test results. 65% of all tests backlogged and unprocessed!! https://t.co/vTyTFMqnY0— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The point that stood out for me was:
This point goes toward the virus "czar" idea to utilize the Defense Production Act to stop the fight over scarce resources. Now the President says he has appointed such an office with Rear Adm. John Polowczyk in charge. Now the Admiral says the following is holding him back from fulfilling that role:
That makes sense, as far as it goes, but in the context of Konyndyk's observation, it only conceives of the job as a position inside of FEMA by somebody with a good credit card. It still leaves the governors pitted against one another until FEMA builds the capacity to do the job.
Something else is needed to have more control of this allocation process, even if the infrastructure is not immediately replaceable by executive fiat.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:19pm
In similar news, The Trump Administration Uses Wartime Powers for First Dibs on Supplies, Ahead of States.
In regards to the use of DPA and the kerfuffle with Schumer:
Dr Grover is on point that leaders need to be transparent about their actions. In this and similar reporting, however, it is not clear exactly who these leaders are. Admiral Polowczyk said he wasn't using DPA yet to directly procure. Is that true? And if it is, who else is buying?
And note how Trump throws out the assurance that "we" will drop out immediately of any bidding war. So, he admits "we" are purchasing stuff but acts like it is happening on another world where all of that stuff is not a bidding war by default.
I am going to the backyard now to break things.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 4:03pm
hmmm:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:33pm
That sort of thing.
None of it adds up to anything you can hold with your mind.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:38pm
Yeah, we are all looking for any tea leaves that can possibly be read. And when we find a possible tea leaf, it would still only be tea leaf reading.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:50pm