Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer @ Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @ NBCNews/ @ MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @ CarnegieMEC.

Nothing to see here. Just a Russian military aircraft landing at JFK with 60 tons of medical supplies to support America’s #COVID19 response. A propaganda bonanza as our own government shrinks from America’s leadership role in a global crisis. pic.twitter.com/8TKyFqym9E — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) April 1, 2020