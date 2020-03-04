Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a critically-needed lifeline for American small businesses. EIG's @LettieriDC summarizes the program and explains why Congress may need to do more: https://t.co/FEkDnuRDql— Economic Innovation Group (@InnovateEconomy) March 31, 2020
The European Parliament has offered the city of Brussels the use of one of its buildings, as well as its vehicles, to help in the fight against coronavirus. https://t.co/8K3RrWsxOM— alain servais (@aservais1) April 3, 2020
⚠️Epic fail- #COVID19 testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,000 — far more than any other state that is publicly reporting numbers for pending test results. 65% of all tests backlogged and unprocessed!! https://t.co/vTyTFMqnY0— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
A nice filet. https://t.co/WkwbFC6tkV— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
