On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.

A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.

Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.

By Wednesday, he was dead.

Hargrove’s impassioned Facebook video is now bringing attention to the plight of Detroit’s bus drivers ― and of the transit workers across the country who carry essential workers where they need to be as the crisis continues.

“This coronavirus shit is for real, and we out here as public workers just doing our job, trying to make an honest living, take care of our families,” Hargrove said in the video, which has now been viewed more than 140,000 times.

“But for you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus, and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know we’re in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don’t care. Utterly don’t give a fuck ― excuse my language, but that’s how I feel right now,” he said.

Hargrove waited until he was able to take a break before going off about the passenger