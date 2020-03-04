Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies https://t.co/3v7cJ8ZoY8— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
By Robert L. Tsai @ BostonReview.net, April 1
It’s easy to interpret the disorder of our COVID-19 response through the lens of unpreparedness or partisanship. But that misses the complex legal structure of emergency governance.
[Tsai is Professor of Law at American University. He is the author of America’s Forgotten Constitutions and Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation.]
....Gates said the foundation would end up picking only one or two of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.He said that in a situation where the world faces the loss of trillions of dollars to the economy, wasting a few billion to help is worth it....
Thank God for Bill Gates
https://t.co/53ebirMj1d
Google at its best! “Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into response to #COVID19– charts movement trends over time by geo, across diff retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, & residential.” https://t.co/tVgKDprock pic.twitter.com/QYEMw5eDEr— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
SCOOP: @SBAGov awarded a $50M contract for coronavirus loan processing to a team including @RocketLoans.
* ROCKET LOANS owner DAN GILBERT donated $750k to TRUMP's inauguration & $67k to the '16 GOP convention.
** Trump has called Gilbert “a great friend" https://t.co/KAXWwcf0nu
U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies https://t.co/3v7cJ8ZoY8— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) April 4, 2020
I'm pretty much anti-death penalty, but if there's going to be one, killing a doctor in the midst of a pandemic lacking sufficient medical personnel should certainly qualify. Especially if the perp is a stupid underage punk, as maybe the message will get around to his buddies.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the slayings of a University of Wisconsin-Madison doctor and her husband, authorities say https://t.co/xszeXXYP5Z— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a critically-needed lifeline for American small businesses. EIG's @LettieriDC summarizes the program and explains why Congress may need to do more: https://t.co/FEkDnuRDql— Economic Innovation Group (@InnovateEconomy) March 31, 2020
The European Parliament has offered the city of Brussels the use of one of its buildings, as well as its vehicles, to help in the fight against coronavirus. https://t.co/8K3RrWsxOM— alain servais (@aservais1) April 3, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 1:12am
Trudeau warns U.S. against denying exports of medical supplies to Canada
3M argued that halting exports would cause other countries to retaliate and cease exports to the U.S.
@Politico.com, April 3
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 4:51am