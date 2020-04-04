    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    Why is Trump forcing states to outbid each other for the medical supplies?

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:14am |

     It's a simple reasonable question...

    How about some serious, simple reasonable answers and ideas...

    It's all yours Daggers.

    Fill in the blanks.

    1. __________.
    2. __________.
    3. __________.
    4. __________.
    5. __________.
    6. __________.
    7. __________.
    8. __________.
    9. __________.
    10. __________.

    ========

    Stay covered...

    Stay safe...

     

    . ~OGD~

    .

    Comments

    1. Doing so would require setting up an authority and organization that would no longer have people begging him to give them stuff..
    2. The same organization would relocate the center of the activity outside the White House media operation. No more free Trump rallies..
    3. Doing so would be to admit everything he has done so far is dog whompie. He is incapable of admitting anything. It is a medical condition.
    4. Once he can no longer control allocation, the GOP will start looking for an escape clause in their contract with the Devil.
    5. The White House is his only chance to hold on to his loot. Trump Org is going down without special help.

    There are countless other reasons but they all come back to these five. And these five can be distilled to one:

    Trump is on the Titanic and he damn well intends to have one of the life boats for himself.


    by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:13am

    Latest Comments

    more