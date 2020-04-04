Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
Comments
One could not create a better nation to handle this crisis. Italy, France and Spain: not so much.
Oops, I forgot (NOT). We created it with the Marshall Plan after WWII, to rebuild it from ashes.
A capitalist globalist country, stressing both manufacturing and trading, with anti-zenophobic intent built in. PLUS a strong social safety net to keep rabble from being roused as they had previously been roused.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:43pm
Said another way:
What good is passionate partisanship anyways?Germany knows through trial and error how bad partisanship can get.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:56pm