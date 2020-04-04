Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's a simple reasonable question...
How about some serious, simple reasonable answers and ideas...
It's all yours Daggers.
Fill in the blanks.
========
Stay covered...
Stay safe...
. ~OGD~
.
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
By Robert L. Tsai @ BostonReview.net, April 1
It’s easy to interpret the disorder of our COVID-19 response through the lens of unpreparedness or partisanship. But that misses the complex legal structure of emergency governance.
[Tsai is Professor of Law at American University. He is the author of America’s Forgotten Constitutions and Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation.]
....Gates said the foundation would end up picking only one or two of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.He said that in a situation where the world faces the loss of trillions of dollars to the economy, wasting a few billion to help is worth it....
Thank God for Bill Gates
https://t.co/53ebirMj1d
Google at its best! “Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into response to #COVID19– charts movement trends over time by geo, across diff retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, & residential.” https://t.co/tVgKDprock pic.twitter.com/QYEMw5eDEr— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
SCOOP: @SBAGov awarded a $50M contract for coronavirus loan processing to a team including @RocketLoans.
* ROCKET LOANS owner DAN GILBERT donated $750k to TRUMP's inauguration & $67k to the '16 GOP convention.
** Trump has called Gilbert “a great friend" https://t.co/KAXWwcf0nu
U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies https://t.co/3v7cJ8ZoY8— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) April 4, 2020
I'm pretty much anti-death penalty, but if there's going to be one, killing a doctor in the midst of a pandemic lacking sufficient medical personnel should certainly qualify. Especially if the perp is a stupid underage punk, as maybe the message will get around to his buddies.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the slayings of a University of Wisconsin-Madison doctor and her husband, authorities say https://t.co/xszeXXYP5Z— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
Comments
There are countless other reasons but they all come back to these five. And these five can be distilled to one:
Trump is on the Titanic and he damn well intends to have one of the life boats for himself.
by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:13am
I hear ya' moat...
Thanks for chiming in
========
Stay covered...
Stay safe...
. ~OGD~
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 12:37pm
I'm back to "one can't know for sure" after reading this:
I think he has few ideas of his own that are not simplistic, i.e. fixates on Easter or before presidency "we have to have Trump golf courses". For White House policy, he only has the vaguest of ideas of what is acutally being executed. A reminder that the other day he came out for expanding Medicare and Medicaid. Policy is generally not his idea, there is always a Trump whisperer who knows how to manipulate him and if he supports it verbally, they have been successful planting the idea in his head, whether it's Jared or Kudlow or some old CEO friend on the phone or a golfing partner, or a major donor at a soiree at Mar A Lago.
On the topic in particular, moat has made a nice clear set of bullet points, but I simply can not do that because what I have to say is that: the situation is not intentional, it is simply chaos. And there's no way to explain the chaos with clear bullet points.
I think it's a mistake to assume he is in charge and directing. He just opportunistically jumps on something he's heard about happening--one small thing-- and uses it to create a fantasy narrative that suits his favorite rally memes. I have seen some of his comments in press conferences about this or that state showing gratitude or the like as if he was in control, but then he'll backtrack OR as it seems more usual the case, he's just made that up out of whole cloth. As someone like Cuomo basically says: I just got off the phone with him and there was no problem, we were cordial and he says he'll help, so implying Trump's basically making the discord up.
Two things recently convinced me that he's just a clown in front ot the curtain on this topic. That he's told what's happening once in a while for approval, but that's all and he doesn't understand that it's not really working, the reportees are not telling him what's up and Fox News watching certainly doesn't solve that problem.
First is all the news about international and U.S. state dealing on PPE that I collated here. Especially the most recent item about a Patriots jet that had gone to get supplies from China for Massachusetts, and previous such runs, where Feds interdicted one plane. And then trying to seize supplies by dubious legal arguments! Who are these Feds, under whose direction are they working and what are they trying to do with the stuff?
There is also the confusion about how it works with 3M being a company with international factories. It seems like some Feds at some time are (stupidly, counterproductively) trying to nationalize all it's output, while others are trying to push free trade in order to let bidding wars continue and thereby raise stock prices in the companies. IT IS CHAOS.
Because what you actually have in this situation is explained in this very important article Who's In Charge? There's still a huge number of career civil service executing things out there according to the laws of this country. Without clear direction from an administration of nimcompoop Cabinet secretaries, they're just going with what they think is right and there are not lawyers on the ground with them at the airport or whatever to advise. IT'S CHAOS. Governors are stuck between a rock and a hard place wrestling with Feds who don't have clear direction, but probably don't trust what this administration says any one minute. Who is telling Feds what to do? Wilbur Ross? Give me a break! There's choas because they are all Republicans and have an ideological aversion to "socializing" or nationalizing things, and would rather have private sector pick up the slack. And then someone like the CEO of 3M tells them: YOU'RE CLUELESS, you don't have a clue how to protect capitalism here!
It all comes down to the inherent contradiction of MAGA as a flag of the Republican party rather than their traditional goals, because MAGA principles are protectionism and isolationism, that in this situation also would require socializing and nationalizing things!!! And cabinet heads and Trump advisors are free trading, price war, no price controls people! The conflict comes from their devil's bargain with MAGA over global free trade an Norquist principles of less control by the Feds of anything!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:20pm
Point very well taken.
On the other hand, OGD asked for a response in this format and there shouldn't be just a blank page of blanks after such a reasonable request.
In defense of my statements, consider the following:
by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:53pm
As far as his few beliefs, strikes me right now that this article, updated this morning describes the band of bros Trump would be traveling with if he had not run for president:
Lawsuits Swell as Owners, From Gun Shops to Golf Courses, Demand to Open
Orders to stay home and to shutter businesses because of the coronavirus are being challenged nationwide on the grounds they deny Americans their constitutional rights.
Not just "state's rights" but allout libertarianism.
Unfortunately he ran for president as a control freak who was deluded about how much power a president has. And who somehow also got a bee in his bonnet about free trade being bad for his country (equating country with Trumpco?) and furthermore that the party of global free trade, with the belief that the common good would trickle down was the one who elected him to represent it. Many catch 22's there for a pandemic situation.
Can I just add tangentially that I am grateful for one thing: deficit hawks hae mostly disappeared in this situation, worldwide. Just print money, we'll figure out the consequences later. (Not coincidentally, this is analogous to the health care situation of uninsured or underinsured Americans: I'm gonna die if I don't do this, what are credit cards for?)
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:13pm
Your comment goes in many directions.
The Libertarians have abandoned their idea in exchange for something I cannot understand.
Deficit Hawks are extinct.
"State Rights" arguments against the Federal system used to be about continuing the status quo of promoting the privileges of white people but now are bound up with many other things as well. Some of that is not evil.
I don't mean to blow off any particular story of what is going on. In line with the element of Chaos you cited earlier, some things can be located and tracked. Other stuff is mixed up with other stuff beyond recognition.
I mostly don't want to get too far ahead of what I don't understand.
by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:40pm
Add to moat,
It's not Trump's money.
Trump and the Republican Party, don't solve problems ... it would show government can work for more than Wall Street. ... they deny responsibility for screwups, blame the liberals, while making things worse which keeps The Base angry at the scapegoats du jour.
Also, Republican ideology, as acted out in Dr. Strangelove:
by NCD on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 3:37pm
An important reiteration of something I said in my long rambling comment:
I think it's helpful on topic to read "Who's In Charge?":
https://bostonreview.net/law-justice/robert-l-tsai-whos-charge
It's really not the Feds anyways. Trump pretends that it is. (Realize: FDR did sometimes, too.) There is a catch-22 in the makeup of our country. Those writing the rules didn't want a dictator or a king, they wanted a loose union of independent states. It is what it is.
Adding a reminder: Trump barely knows or understands what is being done in his name and what is not. And his cabinet aren't the brightest lights on the planet either. Even if illegally working for their own personal interests here, they might be doing that wrong!
World gummint is hard, we haven't really tried it seriously yet.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:29pm
I am glad you reemphasized that article.
In the context of the present discussion, the article focused on what the Federal could do over the designs or wishes of States, Counties, and Towns. It left it to others to consider if all those elements actively cooperated in an operation.
Let's get that other thing going on.
by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:59pm
Seriously, do we really want the Trump administration deciding who gets ventilators and who doesn't? Bad enough that this has been laid on someone like Cuomo who is now directing where they go within NY State. We basically got state run death panels here right now in real time. Yes, they're doing it in consultation with medical honchos But some of these medical honchos have proven themselves not always that swift in the past already. Best we can do, there's no miracles More and more though, I think Trump admin being given more power would be recipe for more chaos, not less. If they thought of all the governors as a band of bros, that would be the ideal, but we don't have that.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:26pm
Trump knows if he gets good TV appearances, and reviews.
It's been reported his objectives go no further than good press every day,. He's on a 24 hour cycle, matches his supporters memory. They believe whatever he tells them.
He can go from "14 cases now, and soon zero", to "only 100,000 dead would be very good", and they still have faith and adore him.
Trump today, virus briefing, conflates his conquests with female models, and death models of hundreds of thousands of dead Americans.
“The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model,” he said. “The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model.”
by NCD on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:30pm