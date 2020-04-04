Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies. Even a year after leaving the intensive care unit, many people experience post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer’s-like cognitive deficits, depression, lost jobs and problems with daily activities such as bathing and eating.
The rehab is hard but no worse than like a major operation. Success after ICU is in the eye of the beholder: are you ready for a different life including hard work overcoming disabilities (and maybe not conquering all of them) or aren't you? ICU patients are very rarely returned to 20-something vigor. The ventilator kept you alive, it doesn't heal anything and often causes major "side effects."
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:39pm