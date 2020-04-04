Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
By Robert L. Tsai @ BostonReview.net, April 1
It’s easy to interpret the disorder of our COVID-19 response through the lens of unpreparedness or partisanship. But that misses the complex legal structure of emergency governance.
[Tsai is Professor of Law at American University. He is the author of America’s Forgotten Constitutions and Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation.]
....Gates said the foundation would end up picking only one or two of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.He said that in a situation where the world faces the loss of trillions of dollars to the economy, wasting a few billion to help is worth it....
Thank God for Bill Gates
https://t.co/53ebirMj1d
Google at its best! “Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into response to #COVID19– charts movement trends over time by geo, across diff retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, & residential.” https://t.co/tVgKDprock pic.twitter.com/QYEMw5eDEr— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
SCOOP: @SBAGov awarded a $50M contract for coronavirus loan processing to a team including @RocketLoans.
* ROCKET LOANS owner DAN GILBERT donated $750k to TRUMP's inauguration & $67k to the '16 GOP convention.
** Trump has called Gilbert “a great friend" https://t.co/KAXWwcf0nu
Where are Bloomberg's ads now? Steyer's?
