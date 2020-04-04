% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news



Fox News: 63%

CBS: 24%

NBC: 15%

ABC: 14%

CNN: 7%

MSNBC: 2%

NPR: 2%

New York Times: 1%



