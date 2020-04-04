Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
The Kentucky Republican said the next package "should be more a targeted response to what we got wrong and what we didn’t do enough for — and at the top of the list there would have to be the health care part of it.”
The GOP leader's remarks, alongside comments Friday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, signal a potential thaw after days of political sniping and promise a new opportunity for Congress to work in a bipartisan way to fight the pandemic gripping the nation [....]
Big picture there is no greater priority than this, without it everything else is just sturm and drang stopgaps. And that's worldwide, not just the U.S.
Don't know what other people are reading, but this is a good example of the type of thing I am seeing several times a day, reminding that white-collar unemployment will be massive worldwide unless we can ameliorate the infection problem, there are already tremendous losses among non-profits which will take them years to make up, then throw restaurant and other hospitality and travel unemployment on top with many companies going bankrupt and no funds for new ones to start:
