By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
published little over an hour ago.
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
your link didn't take, you have to edit it in, sometimes happens. I found this, seems to be it:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-dairy-insight-idUSKBN21L1DW
interesting because it's a supply chain problem, not demand or price war
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 10:57am
Not sure what happened. Everything but the title disappeared. Comment as well as the link. It was there briefly. Maybe I excerpted too much. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Yes, definitely a supply chain problem but also a problem of short-sightedness, overspecialization and over-centralization. While true that fresh milk has a limited shelf life even with refrigeration but it can be irradiated or powdered to extend its shelf life unrefrigerated. And butter can be stored unrefrigerated as ghee for several months.. Of course, both those require having the necessary equipment on hand or nearby.
I already missed the local dairy farm that was replaced by a few hundred houses just a decade ago. I think I am going to miss it even more this coming autumn/winter.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:25am
Problem of just title taking happens to everyone every once in a while. Is just a glitch.
I don't drink a lot of milk, tho not lactose intolerant, just doesn't agree with me. Use alternates like soy and almond for cereal. In the past I bought into that it's not great for most humans, but now I have become more tolerant and knowledgeable about such things-i.e., every human body is different in what's good for it.
But because of my own predilections, I have just have developed the habit of buying small box milk for guests in their coffee. And I think a lot of people like me have switched over the years from thinking of milk as a staple!. Boomers grew up in a world where milk was a staple (me in the dairy state) and we guzzled it, where teen boys drank a gallon a day, and people had to buy some every couple days and dairy farmers keep thinking like that was going to go on forever...it's pretty rare these days to see gas stations stock it and have sales on it as they used to, I noticed. Those times are gone.
On the other hand--people love cheese and yogurt! Markets change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 12:14pm
I do like dairy but that is not why I shared the article. It was how many flaws it flagged in our present means of production and distribution of essential goods and services: long supply chains, just-in-time inventories, narrow specializations, etc. It also elicited a sense of dread for the near future:
1) The suggestion to the farmer from his dairy association (guild) to think about culling his herd and the suggestion to dump rather than preserve what products they can. Do they not think markets will recover? How many of us do they expect will die?
2) The scarcity of truckers (retiring early?), unwilling to risk catching the virus or being hijacked. Hard to blame them when Walmart has already practically perfected driverless trucks and Amazon its drone deliveries. But practically perfected will not close the gap short-term. And this one does not just apply to dairy. I think both soy and almond milks are long hauls to New York.
I found the article very thought provoking but then I have spent a lot of time world-building the past few years.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:15pm