Capt. Brett Crozier, who sacrificed (what was up til now a brilliant career) himself for his men, has been diagnosed with the disease from which he went down fighting to save his crew.

Bear in mind, the command of an aircraft carrier is pretty much the pinnacle of a naval officers's aspiration.

The contrast between his conduct, and the pusillanimous Commander in Chief who took time out from his Five O' Clock Follies to skewer him for his bravery in the face of murderous bureaucratic indifference could not be greater.

Speaker Pelosi must instantly set in motion the Medal of Honor machinery, pending the election of a real President who will know where to find his next Sec/Def.

In the interim, for Captain Crozier...

The Admiral's Ghost

I tell you a tale to-night

Which a seaman told to me,

With eyes that gleamed in the lanthorn light

And a voice as low as the sea.



You could almost hear the stars

Twinkling up in the sky,

And the old wind woke and moaned in the spars

And the same old waves went by.



Singing the same old song

As ages and ages ago,

While he froze my blood in that deep-sea night

With the things he seemed to know.



A bare foot pattered on deck;

Ropes creaked; then-all grew still,

And he pointed his finger straight in my face

And growled, as a sea-dog will.



'Do 'ee know who Nelson was?

That pore little shrivelled form

With the patch on his eye and the pinned-up sleeve

And a soul like a North Sea storm?



'Ask of the Devonshire men!

They know, and they'll tell you true;

He wasn't the pore little chawed-up chap

That Hardy thought he knew.



'He wasn't the man you think!

His patch was a dern disguise!

For he knew that they'd find him out, d'you see,

If they looked him in both his eyes.



'He was twice as big as he seemed;

But his clothes were cunningly made.

He'd both of his hairy arms alright!

The sleeve was a trick of the trade.



'You've heard of sperrits, no doubt;

Well there's more in the matter than that!

But he wasn't the patch and he wasn't the sleeve,

And he wasn't the laced cocked-hat.



'Nelson was just-a Ghost!

You may laugh! But the Devonshire men

They knew that he'd come when England called,

And they know that he'll come again.



'I'll tell you the way it was

(For none of the landsmen know) ,

And to tell it you right, you must go a-starn

Two hundred years or so.



* * * * * * *



'The waves were lapping and slapping

The same as they are today;

And Drake lay dying aboard his ship

In Nobre Dios Bay.



'The scent of foreign flowers

Came floating all around;

'But I'd give my soul for the smell o' the pitch, '

Says he, 'in Plymouth Sound.



''What shall I do, ' he says,

'When the guns begin to roar,

An' England wants me, and me not there

To shatter 'er fores once more? '



'(You've heard what he said, maybe,

But I'll mark you the p'ints again;

For I want you to box your compass right

And get my story plain.)



' 'You must take my drum', he says,

'To the old sea-wall at home;

And if ever you strike that drum, ' he says,

'Why, strike me blind, I'll come!



''If England needs me, dead

Or living, I'll rise that day!

I'll rise from the darkness under the sea

Ten thousand miles away.'



'That's what he said; and he died;

An' his pirates, listenin' roun'

With their crimson doublets and jewelled swords

That flashed as the sun went down.



'They sewed him up in his shroud

With a round-shot top and toe,

To sink him under the salt-sharp sea

Where all good seamen go.



'They lowered him down in the deep,

And there in the sunset light

They boomed a broadside over his grave,

As meaning to say 'Good night.'



'They sailed away in the dark

To the dear little isle they knew;

And they hung his drum by the old sea-wall

The same as he told them to.



* * * * * * *



'Two hundred years went by,

And the guns began to roar,

And England was fighting hard for her life,

As ever she fought of yore.



''It's only my dead that count, '

She said, as she says today;

'It isn't the ships and it isn't the guns

'Ull sweep Trafalgar's Bay.'



'D'you guess who Nelson was?

You may laugh, but it's true as true!

There was more in that pore little chawed-up chap

Than ever his best friend knew.



'The foe was creepin' close,

In the dark, to our white-cliffed isle;

They were ready to leap at England's throat,

When-O, you may smile, you may smile;



'But-ask of the Devenshire men;

For they heard in the dead of night

The roll of a drum, and they saw him pass

On a ship all shining white.



'He stretched out his dead cold face

And he sailed in the grand old way!

The fishes had taken an eye and his arm,

But he swept Trafalgar's Bay.



'Nelson-was Francis Drake!

O, what matters the uniform,

Or the patch on your eye or your pinned-up sleeve,

If your soul's like a North Sea storm? '

Nelson was Drake.

Crozier is Nelson,