Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Comments
Apologies to the poor orphaned babe who is on the way, and confession to the clear manifestation of a seriously maimed humanitarian instinct, but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus, I hope they shove a tube down his smug throat and....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:33pm
Watching BBC news right now, two anchor people talkin', seems to me he's gotten preferential treatment, as it is not an emergency of any kind, he was in hospital, as they say it there, just on precautionary measures, as his symptoms had lasted more than 10 days. Though they could be lying about it not being an emergency.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:14pm
Put me down for it's a lie. (disclaimer: I have a long history of wishful thinking...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:34pm
Hospitalization makes Johnson appear weak. Prince Charles didn't require any aid that we know about, so I'm thinking that this is real.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:10pm