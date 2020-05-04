Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Jake Tapper to Trump: This crisis requires a plan. Do you have one?
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
published little over an hour ago.
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Here's your answer, he's fixated on that which the stable genuis deems a miracle cure:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:57pm
He's pushing it right now live on tv as I type....
as this guy said yesterday
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:00pm
more input
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:03pm
this is a hint for colleagues along the lines of "something is happening here, what it is isn't exactly clear":
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 8:03pm
David Wallace-Wells:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:51pm