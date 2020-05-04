    Mr. President, What is the Plan?

    Jake Tapper to Trump: This crisis requires a plan. Do you have one?

     

    Here's your answer, he's fixated on that which the stable genuis deems a miracle cure:


    He's pushing it right now live on tv as I type....

    as this guy said yesterday


    more input


    this is a hint for colleagues along the lines of "something is happening here, what it is isn't exactly clear":

    When the president is pressed about chloroquines and why he’s pushing them it tends to devolve into him calling the question fake news.

    Doctors say (1) the drug has serious side effects, especially for people with underlying conditions, including death, (2) the drug has been studied for decades and found to have no significant effect killing viruses. Malaria is, of course, a parasite not a virus.

    The AMA doesn't support it's widespread use for the virus.


    David Wallace-Wells:


    Thanks for the link.


