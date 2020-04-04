Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
News short @ Bloomberg News, April 5. He noticed:
Spain rolling out Universal Basic Income soon https://t.co/MAf1a2b1DC— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 6, 2020
By Tyler Cowen @ Bloomberg.com/opinion, March 31
Once this is over, the city will be younger, cheaper, poorer and segregated in a new way.
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:33pm
I posted much more here on the Massachusetts/Patriots/China run/Fed interdiction story
Strikes me as a grand cat and mouse game right now and I am not sure who these "Feds" are and whose instructions they are following.
I think it behooves for some journos to really figure out who these Feds are. They might be civil servants following traditional protocol which liberals might traditionally support, or they might be Trumpies or they might be Jared, etc.
Doesn't help the situation for liberals to be arguing they want to see the Federal government choosing who gets what, via National Defense Act so that states aren't competing for each other UNTIL one knows who these Feds are and under whose directions they are under!
Strikes me from what I hear Cuomo say in press conferences that among the smart governors, they've got a little group going and are doing the best they can to ration. I.E., I got the crisis now, send me the stuff and the people, and then we'll pay back in kind once we've had the flattening.
Right now without knowing who is directing the fed actions, betting on my life, I'm going with the smart governors doing a decent job of working these problems out within their little Mafia-like cartel.
I do see irony here, right now this is actually the local governing over Federal governing model traditionally favored by Republicans. Cannot have cake and eat it too. I'm with the governors, particularly the blue state ones for now. So some prices go wack, so what, small price to pay, it's an emergency.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:49pm
P.S. Note Alaska Gov. happy to help out Massachusetts Gov.! They are working it out, you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours.
(on the other hand, mebbe if a football team owner wasn't involved, it could all turn to shit. Football team owner is like holy and dangerous, you don't fuck with him )
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:56pm
It's "Prez who didn't think it'd be bad lowballed orders, now wants to kinda cover ass but still golf and not take control".
Yes, an Executive-based model requires a competent executive. No, we don't have FDR, We have Simon LaGree.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 10:03pm
Liz Warren thinks they should do everything, use the DPA AND for testing she's advocating contracting with public and private and she's pushing for ramping up free testing to be a big priority in the next bill
She said some things way back on March 31 already against the Massachusetts seizures by Feds but I don't see any followup and I am still confused about which Fed entity did it and why and under whose direction
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:38am
Can't trust the Feds, pretty clear here they are the cause of the problem, not the solution. I honestly don't know if this is standard nonpartisan government protocol writ in law or general GOP privatization preference or Trump wack make it up as we go along. But they are distributing national stockpile to for-profit biz middlemen:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 10:58pm
Keep in mind, the emergency nature of the problem, no time for courts nor politics.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:00pm
Once upon a time you might get a stay, but then they (GOP loonies) packed the courts.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 12:17am
And Liz and Tammy are on it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:29am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:32am