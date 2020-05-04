Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Jake Tapper to Trump: This crisis requires a plan. Do you have one?
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
News short @ Bloomberg News, April 5. He noticed:
Spain rolling out Universal Basic Income soon https://t.co/MAf1a2b1DC— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 6, 2020
By Tyler Cowen @ Bloomberg.com/opinion, March 31
Once this is over, the city will be younger, cheaper, poorer and segregated in a new way.
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
Comments
Here's your answer, he's fixated on that which the stable genuis deems a miracle cure:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:57pm
He's pushing it right now live on tv as I type....
as this guy said yesterday
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:00pm
more input
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:03pm
this is a hint for colleagues along the lines of "something is happening here, what it is isn't exactly clear":
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 8:03pm
Doctors say (1) the drug has serious side effects, especially for people with underlying conditions, including death, (2) the drug has been studied for decades and found to have no significant effect killing viruses. Malaria is, of course, a parasite not a virus.
The AMA doesn't support it's widespread use for the virus.
by NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:46pm
Nonetheless, I think it's pretty damn clear: that's his plan! That's it, just that simple.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:08am
Everybody likes pie.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:10am
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:42pm
The doctor will see you now...Can you imagine anything more terrifying than seeing the above image in conjunction with the quoted phrase?
For added emphasis, the sound of a rubber glove being prepped....
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:51pm
David Wallace-Wells:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:51pm
Thanks for the link.
by NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:47pm
What's the "hardest week" bullshit? US has at least a month of heavy dying, and that's being optimistic because people still aren't wearing masks, still not enough stay-at-home lockdowns, still not enough ventilators and beds...
American exceptionalism aside, there is no God-given rule of "we've suffered enough" clause - you'll suffer until you do the right things *for an extended period of time*. Removing the retarded sociopath president would help start your 12 step program.
And yes, things are quite good over here, so it can be done.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 5:37am
I agree with Romer that testing without tracing is the most direct way to allow some of the normal back, especially because the lack of a unified strategy has shit canned the methods effective in other nations.
From a management point of view, getting to that condition should be prior to every effort but the emergency support crisis. All the elements need to be started immediately.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:20am
I see someone put it into a thread reader app for him, so is on one printable page, here's the link. Is quite worthwhile, lots of good tips for all of us including for handling aggravating trolls on internet and situations like those unfair arguers in the family. Especially as he is staying away from legal cross-examination technique:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1246953070765969408.html
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:43am
So the point of these two tactics is ... what? 1) To baffle Trump (and the general audience) with convoluted questions or 2) to cross examine him like an adversarial lawyer? Yeah, those new ways to ask 'gotcha' questions will play well with the part of the electorate so disgusted with that style of journalist that they voted for Trump because of how good he was at frustrating them.
Why not instead just ask Trump a simple, straight-forward question. He is unlikely to give a simple, straight-forward answer either way but at least journalists will not look like gotcha jerks in the process.
In his own words, Trump on how he works the press:
That's from his 1988 autobiography The Art of the Deal.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:07am
Jake Tapper is going for the gold in the Nitwit Olympics but the competition is fierce. Weeks ago Trump outlined a plan based on regional data down to the coounty level to put people back to work, 23 states still have less than 1500 reported cases.
Jake and anyone else suggesting that we could or should test ' everyone' is a dickhead. The test is good for one day.
I.m certain that if the stable geniuses here contract a serious case of the Wuhan virus they will reject the Malaria drug treatment because Orange Man Bad.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:16pm
I.m certain that if the stable geniuses here contract a serious case of the Wuhan virus they will reject the Malaria drug treatment because Orange Man Bad.
That's likely not true. It's most likely the opposite. If my doctor prescribes the malaria drug treatment I'll follow his advice as will most liberals. What Trump says about it is irrelevant.The simple fact is the vast majority of doctors will not prescribe it because there is no evidence it works and it has serious side effects. But for Trump supporters many will request, insist and argue with their doctor to get the treatment simply because Trump suggested it.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:43pm
insist and argue with their doctor
No worries, just as was my practice when seeking unprescribed antibiotics, which led here:
The unhappy patient can avail himself of Hydroxycloroquine Phosphate....wait, what?
Fearing coronavirus, Arizona man dies after taking a form of chloroquine used to treat aquariums
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:54pm
14 of those 23 states have fewer than 2 million people. 5 of those states will be above 1500 in a week or less. A number of those states have weak stats on how many are *actually* infected. And quite a few new deaths nationwide from "pneumonia" and similar but not labeled Coronavirus. Maybe if Trump had issued orders for masks, tests and Ventilators, or even serious stay-in-place, rather than his "plan" to kneejerk fuck over New York and out that "dickhead", as you say, son-in-law in charge of the pandemic response we wouldnt have 350,000 cases by now. I mean, what kind of stupid motherfucker "in charge" sends out requests for ideas to his Facebook pals? What kind of stupid motherfucker defends stupid motherfuckers like this? Take your time, serious answer if you have it in you.
Even in the official figures, death's are doubling every 5 days. Do the math: 10k, 20k, 40k, 80k, 160k deaths in the next 3 weeks under best circumstances (most of those are already infected, we just don't know it yet, much more underreporting going on, and for the many states taking this less than serious, spreading will continue to expand. This was 2 weeks ago. Now the US has 350k & 10k death's by its lonesome.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:05pm
Nobody is claiming that the test means you cannot get the virus the next day. It being available allows those who test negative to be with others who test negative. This is especially helpful if the test becomes fast and accurate with a quick turnaround. The developments of such tests for other diseases helped get them under control.
Once anybody can get an accurate test at any time through a program that is not immediately tied to our health care provider system, the situation will be sharply different. This would not only give more options for people who wonder if they have it or not, the data collected will help the science get more effective more quickly. Having people tested for anti-bodies is helpful regardless of who comes down with the virus afterward or not.
You, like Trump, seem to have difficulty with the fact that the number of recorded cases is always behind the curve if it is growing exponentially. If you and Trump are correct, please come back in 4 weeks to laugh at the Liberals. In the meantime, your limited understanding is a threat to us all.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:24pm
No one could have foreseen that asymptomatic people would still be infectious (except for the countless reports in the preceding weeks).
Owning the libs has become such great sport - getting tired of 24x7 "winning", Anon?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:22pm
The worst president in history pandemic timeline:
1/8 -CDC issues pandemic warning Intelligence community waving "red flags" as it did before 9/11
1/14 - Trump has campaign rally
1/18 - Trump plays golf
1/19 - Trump plays golf
1/28 - Trump has campaign rally
1/30 - Trump has campaign rally
2/1 - Trump plays golf
2/10 -Trump has campaign rally
2/15 - Trump plays golf
2/19 - Trump has campaign rally
2/20 - Trump has campaign rally
2/21 - Trump has campaign rally
2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax."
3/7 - Trump plays golf
3/8 - Trump plays golf
3/11 - NBA suspends season (OK -? - maybe rich sports players affording virus tests not a bad idea - it gets the public attention - a big help when the president is a narcissistic sociopath, an idiot surrounded by incompetent boot lickers and grifters)
3/13 - Trump issues Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease
4/6 - At least 10,640 American have died from the coronavirus.
Reports today it can, in addition to destroying the lungs, cause stroke and acute necrotizing encephalopathy brain damage.
by NCD on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:05pm
IMNAD but anytime I hear the word "necrotizing"...
ETA: just back from the link, and....dayum...
I was figuring that the brain issues you cited were secondary to prolonged sedation pursuant to being on a vent, not a whole subset of pathologies attendant upon the virus alone.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:47pm
Your response is a good lesson for us all.
The situation is unfolding much more quickly than our capacity to understand what all is involved.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:54pm