The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.

By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5

Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.

Democrats are making a push to expand funding for vote-by-mail efforts in a fourth emergency rescue package, citing the need to help states prepare to hold elections during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a public health issue, Democrats argue: That elections carried out as usual could spread the virus this fall [....]