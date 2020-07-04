Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Huge change in the IHME model. Hospital beds needed drops by 45%, death forecast drops by 12%: https://t.co/HogaySw6A6— Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 6, 2020
Putting a new spin on the practice of throwing oneself into the grave with your beloved departed...
Interestinly, in Pakistan they are having the same problem with crowds at funerals...
China has an escalating feud going with Brazil over the coronavirus and hegemony and racism allegations.https://t.co/LCHKWBFhE6— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 7, 2020
FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
734 workers in a Detroit hospital system have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/hDNqJuwvVt— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 7, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU— WGBH News (@wgbhnews) April 3, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
News short @ Bloomberg News, April 5. He noticed:
Spain rolling out Universal Basic Income soon https://t.co/MAf1a2b1DC— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 6, 2020
By Tyler Cowen @ Bloomberg.com/opinion, March 31
Once this is over, the city will be younger, cheaper, poorer and segregated in a new way.
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
