FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD
Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
Comments
rmrd - post on your own thread if you want to discuss a different article. I wanted to discuss this one.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:39am
PP, the articles I posted were directly related to your post. You are so biased that you destroyed my work. Let others judge if my post was out line
Here is the second point in Van Jones' summary
My responses were not out of line.
.... [Extra stuff Deleted - fuck you fuck you fuck you, I already told you, so stop adding your url's - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:55am
I found you started discussing your article's points and not mine, so I deleted it and sent you your text to post elsewhere.
I don't give a fuck for "others to judge" - I want to discuss my article or let it stand on it's own, so piss off.
[The bit you quote was a supporting side bit at the bottom of Van Jones article in the concousion, so once again you cherrypicked what you wanted to talk about, not his main points, so go the fuck away]
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:49am