One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control has not yet released racial data for coronavirus cases nationwide. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on March 27, five congressional Democrats urged the federal government to begin collecting and release this information to allow public health officials to begin addressing any inequities.
"This lack of information will exacerbate existing health disparities and result in the loss of lives in vulnerable communities. It will also hamper the efforts of public health officials to track and contain the novel coronavirus in the areas that are at the highest risk of continued spread,” read the letter signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Robin Kelly, Kamala D. Harris and Cory Booker.
The other question is whether blacks receive aggressive therapy at equal rates when it comes to severity of illness.
Maryland will begin to report race based data
NYC will report race based data
As more data emerges, we will be able to tell if blacks receive the same level of aggressive care for the same severity of disease.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:36pm