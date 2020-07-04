    jollyroger's picture

    Wisconsin is Rising Up!

    By jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:21pm |

    Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.

     

     

    I hope I don't eat these words,  but perhaps they feel the fury....

    Comments

    A district court said the election should be postponed 

    A circuit court said the election should be postponed 

    The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.

    The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic 

    The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court

    We are in a coup


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm


    The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote

     

    https://twitter.com/JustinAHorwitz/status/1247620593387798534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1247620593387798534&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fwisconsin-election-coronavirus_n_5e8ceb42c5b62459a9306a6f


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm

    Thugs moving in the night.
    Hopefully it will backfire.


    by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm

    Latest Comments

    more