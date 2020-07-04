Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
Who wasn't "aggressive enough in confronting the dangers" of the virus ...?
1/8 -CDC issues pandemic warning Intelligence community waving "red flags" as it did before 9/11
1/14 - Trump has campaign rally
1/18 - Trump plays golf
1/19 - Trump plays golf
1/21 - First coronavirus case is detected in Seattle.
1/22 - Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.”
1/28 - Trump has campaign rally
1/29 - Trump's Chief Economic Trade Advisor Navarro writes memo to Trump: " there is a real risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
1/30 - Trump has campaign rally
1/30 - Jan. 30: Trump says of the threat: “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
2/1 - Trump plays golf
2/5: Trump’s impeachment trial ends with his acquittal by the Senate.
2/10: Trump says, “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”
2/10 -Trump has campaign rally
2/15 - Trump plays golf
2/19 - Trump has campaign rally
Feb. 19: Trump says: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
2/20 - Trump has campaign rally
2/21 - Trump has campaign rally
2/23: Another Navarro memo warns of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
2/24: Trump says: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb. 26: Trump says, “When you have 15 people — and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero — that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax. ... One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear..."
3/7 - Trump plays golf
3/8 - Trump plays golf
3/10: Trump says: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
3/11 - NBA suspends season
3/13 - Trump pretends to act, issues Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease
3/16: Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.”
3/16 - President Trump told reporters Monday that he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.
4/7 - Over 12,790 Americans have been known to have died of coronavirus, although the actual death toll is likely thousands higher due to the fact county coroners are unable to receive testing kits to diagnosis infection.
4/7 - Trump appoints another toady, Kayleigh McEnany, as his new press secretary. Speaking on Fox Business on February 25, McEnany said: "This President will always put America first," she said. "He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn't that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?"
by NCD on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 9:34pm