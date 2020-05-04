Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Jake Tapper to Trump: This crisis requires a plan. Do you have one?
A hospital in France stopped hydroxychloroquine treatment because of cardiac side effects
Professor Émile Ferrari, the head of the cardiology department at Nice University Hospital in Nice, France, told a local news outlet he has had to stop treating patients with hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin because of adverse cardiac effects.
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
Washington (CNN)Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew, according to a US official and a former senior military official.
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/coronavirus-demographics-170353
Putting a new spin on the practice of throwing oneself into the grave with your beloved departed...
Interestingly, in Pakistan they are having the same problem with crowds at funerals...
China has an escalating feud going with Brazil over the coronavirus and hegemony and racism allegations.https://t.co/LCHKWBFhE6— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 7, 2020
Huge change in the IHME model. Hospital beds needed drops by 45%, death forecast drops by 12%: https://t.co/HogaySw6A6— Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 6, 2020
Here's your answer, he's fixated on that which the stable genuis deems a miracle cure:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:57pm
He's pushing it right now live on tv as I type....
as this guy said yesterday
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:00pm
more input
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:03pm
this is a hint for colleagues along the lines of "something is happening here, what it is isn't exactly clear":
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 8:03pm
Doctors say (1) the drug has serious side effects, especially for people with underlying conditions, including death, (2) the drug has been studied for decades and found to have no significant effect killing viruses. Malaria is, of course, a parasite not a virus.
The AMA doesn't support it's widespread use for the virus.
by NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:46pm
Nonetheless, I think it's pretty damn clear: that's his plan! That's it, just that simple.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:08am
Everybody likes pie.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:10am
How prophetic of me to have included "more pie" in my most cherished beliefs...(http://dagblog.com/arts/thisi-believe-17678)
THIS I BELIEVE
I believe in suppressing inflammation, any time and any place it might arise in the body.
I believe that money now is better than money later, always and everywhere in the universe
I believe that I am first and foremost a platform for the production, transportation and delivery of DNA--the rest is commentary.
I believe in the infinite redemptive power of lysergic acid
I believe in less than enough feed, just enough speed, more than enough weed, and way too much pussy
I believe that patriotism is tribalism, and tribalism sucks.
I believe that I'm Spartacus.
I believe that all kids are my kids.
I believe that those tits might be real.
I believe that I will have a bit more pie.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:42pm
The pie-in-the-sky plan came by influence of chance comment by Larry Ellison of Oracle, followed by Navarro, a television doctor, and Rudy Guilani. (Compare and contrast, oh say, Abraham Lincoln's "Team of Rivals"):
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:30am
more of what's really going on--the Trump whisperer Navarro, sometimes he influences, other more important times: very much not:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:35pm
This guy is right on the Navarro story. Isn't it typical that the plot twists when you have a idiot king with a huge court trying to influence him often are interesting?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:47pm
The doctor will see you now...Can you imagine anything more terrifying than seeing the above image in conjunction with the quoted phrase?
For added emphasis, the sound of a rubber glove being prepped....
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:51pm
David Wallace-Wells:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:51pm
Thanks for the link.
by NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:47pm
What's the "hardest week" bullshit? US has at least a month of heavy dying, and that's being optimistic because people still aren't wearing masks, still not enough stay-at-home lockdowns, still not enough ventilators and beds...
American exceptionalism aside, there is no God-given rule of "we've suffered enough" clause - you'll suffer until you do the right things *for an extended period of time*. Removing the retarded sociopath president would help start your 12 step program.
And yes, things are quite good over here, so it can be done.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 5:37am
I agree with Romer that testing without tracing is the most direct way to allow some of the normal back, especially because the lack of a unified strategy has shit canned the methods effective in other nations.
From a management point of view, getting to that condition should be prior to every effort but the emergency support crisis. All the elements need to be started immediately.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:20am
I see someone put it into a thread reader app for him, so is on one printable page, here's the link. Is quite worthwhile, lots of good tips for all of us including for handling aggravating trolls on internet and situations like those unfair arguers in the family. Especially as he is staying away from legal cross-examination technique:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1246953070765969408.html
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:43am
So the point of these two tactics is ... what? 1) To baffle Trump (and the general audience) with convoluted questions or 2) to cross examine him like an adversarial lawyer? Yeah, those new ways to ask 'gotcha' questions will play well with the part of the electorate so disgusted with that style of journalist that they voted for Trump because of how good he was at frustrating them.
Why not instead just ask Trump a simple, straight-forward question. He is unlikely to give a simple, straight-forward answer either way but at least journalists will not look like gotcha jerks in the process.
In his own words, Trump on how he works the press:
That's from his 1988 autobiography The Art of the Deal.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:07am
I am on board with the simple questions.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:34pm
he is just 100% pure troll today, including ad hominens:
Rupar has a whole lot more clips on that thread for those interested (I'm not. Jay Rosen is rightly interested because he's in the biz of training journalists and the job has been changed forever by this man as prez...) But the rest of us, it's just feeding a troll
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:43pm
Yes, Trump does not matter anymore. Let's move on.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:46pm
Well I do think it's fun to ridicule him and sometimes if it's over a particularly boneheaded thing, that may also do some good, making another low info. person see "gee really is an idiot" the way satire has worked in politics for millenia. But not if it's to take him seriously as if to criticize and to dissect how one could turn him into a real leader. That's not possible. Even his closest have to manipulate him to do what they want to see happen or what they guess he thinks wants to happen and/or they pander to what he says he wants and then he flips on them.
A reminder that just the other day he got this great idea that maybe he'll expand Medicare and Medicaid, saying it as if no one had ever mentioned that before. There's no there there.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 10:38pm
The closest historical parallel I can think of is not really history as confirmed by multiple accounts. It is the story of El Cid, who was dressed, armored, and mounted upon a horse to lead the charge after he had died. A corpse riding a horse in front of other people riding horses.
So, the center of this shit show is not the star but the producers. The ones who dress, armor, and mount the corpse.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 9:19pm
Jake Tapper is going for the gold in the Nitwit Olympics but the competition is fierce. Weeks ago Trump outlined a plan based on regional data down to the coounty level to put people back to work, 23 states still have less than 1500 reported cases.
Jake and anyone else suggesting that we could or should test ' everyone' is a dickhead. The test is good for one day.
I.m certain that if the stable geniuses here contract a serious case of the Wuhan virus they will reject the Malaria drug treatment because Orange Man Bad.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:16pm
I.m certain that if the stable geniuses here contract a serious case of the Wuhan virus they will reject the Malaria drug treatment because Orange Man Bad.
That's likely not true. It's most likely the opposite. If my doctor prescribes the malaria drug treatment I'll follow his advice as will most liberals. What Trump says about it is irrelevant.The simple fact is the vast majority of doctors will not prescribe it because there is no evidence it works and it has serious side effects. But for Trump supporters many will request, insist and argue with their doctor to get the treatment simply because Trump suggested it.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:43pm
insist and argue with their doctor
No worries, just as was my practice when seeking unprescribed antibiotics, which led here:
The unhappy patient can avail himself of Hydroxycloroquine Phosphate....wait, what?
Fearing coronavirus, Arizona man dies after taking a form of chloroquine used to treat aquariums
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:54pm
I tried but I can not not comment on your picture of amoxicillin for fish, jolly. It's a pet peeve, no pun intended. The version of amoxicillin FDA approved for humans is handed out like candy by idiot dentists (which is 90% of them as far as human health is concerned, including dental school professors) after anything resembling dental surgery. And they guilt you into taking it, even though you are smart enough to know you probably shouldn't, over and over if you have extended work done. Take it from my sad experience: not only does it harm your whole intestinal system by fucking up its balance, as most probably know. I ended up with a MRSA bacteria infection in my sinus from taking that shit from stupid dentists, was losing my hearing, probably would be dead if I hadn't gone to my old intelligent sem-retired doc (now not taking insurance, $$$$ out of pocket) who wisely took a swab for testing (the uncomfortable nasal one (just like the one for coronavirus.)
That they sell a fish or animal version of any drug probably means: humans shouldn't take the human version any more. The critter that was once targeted by the drug no doubt has evolved! Dr. arta says: don't take any amoxicllin for fish or for humans that doesn't have more letters after the word "amoxicillin". If you did and you survived, you ate a lot of yogurt and other healthy bacteria and they won over what that damn drug did to you.
Edit to add: I did go to an urgent care before shelling out bucks for special knowledge doc. That doc just gave me a different antibiotic which would not have killed the MRSA. That's really a good example of one of the big downsides of what our medical system has become: they don't test much anymore. They give out drugs by guessing diagnosis from symptoms and then follow the protocol laid down by Medicare diagnosis codes because that's what the insurer wants them to do. Guess wrong, if the patient dies, they're covered by following protocol. Send in swab for test to diagnose? Nope, costs money and time, insurer will probably want authorization, argue with you about test and cost....
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:06pm
These days I don't take antibiotics for any purpose other tha absolute life threatening infections, whether fishcillin or human cillin....I have a non aggression pact with my microbiome. The holocaust that ensues in your gut when you take an antibiotic, especially by mouth, is really breathtaking.
In my defense, at the time, I was a fugitive from a root canal and the abscess presented truly imperative arguments for quick antibiotic intervention.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:34pm
14 of those 23 states have fewer than 2 million people. 5 of those states will be above 1500 in a week or less. A number of those states have weak stats on how many are *actually* infected. And quite a few new deaths nationwide from "pneumonia" and similar but not labeled Coronavirus. Maybe if Trump had issued orders for masks, tests and Ventilators, or even serious stay-in-place, rather than his "plan" to kneejerk fuck over New York and out that "dickhead", as you say, son-in-law in charge of the pandemic response we wouldnt have 350,000 cases by now. I mean, what kind of stupid motherfucker "in charge" sends out requests for ideas to his Facebook pals? What kind of stupid motherfucker defends stupid motherfuckers like this? Take your time, serious answer if you have it in you.
Even in the official figures, death's are doubling every 5 days. Do the math: 10k, 20k, 40k, 80k, 160k deaths in the next 3 weeks under best circumstances (most of those are already infected, we just don't know it yet, much more underreporting going on, and for the many states taking this less than serious, spreading will continue to expand. This was 2 weeks ago. Now the US has 350k & 10k death's by its lonesome.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:05pm
Don't help the snowflake media and the talking dickheads among us spread panic and fear. It is evil and benefits no one, we need unity caution and optimism. Are you going to be part of the problem or part of the solution?
Even if the actual number of infected is 10x the number reported these 23 states are where back to work should begin. Those unreported multitudes are already building herd immunity. These states have relatively small populations but many have densely populated cities, Albuquerque has a larger population than Detroit so these cities will need to be monitored closely.
The travel bans, from outside, social distancing and social isolation are working along with novel treatments are saving lives now it is time to begin saving peoples livelihoods.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:08pm
No, those states are 1) where few people live, and 2) where few have been tested, and so 3) they'll be dying like flies in a couple weeks.
Boris Johnson is our global expert on herd immunity - go ask him what to do next. And can you ask people to put on a fucking mask while you're at it, or does everyone need their turn in the barrel?
Here's the great state of North Korea...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/02/north-koreas-coronavirus-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:12pm
I understand your panic being trapped in the EU with 50 thousand already dead.
Our numbers of deaths will certainly rise but we were given time to respond by the early closing of our borders which is showing signs of flattening the curve even in NY.
I hope conditions are improving where you are and I wouldn't project those numbers onto anyone else anywhere.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 6:26pm
The dead is focused on Italy/Spain/France where they got caught early, and UK & Holland where they copied the ignorant herd/survivalist mentality of your favorite Great Leader. Elsewhere, Germany has lots of cases but few death's thanks to very strong tracking and good socialized medical facilities, while many other EU countries have implemented social distancing extremely well, shutting down travel, imposing stay-at-home orders, and wearing masks.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:43pm
About half of our deaths are happening in one region around one city that was slow to respond to the crisis. .
Germany has a multipayer hybrid system with strong government regulation which seems to work well for them. I hope we soon learn what if anything they did to reduce their death rate.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:27pm
About half of our deaths are happening in one region around one city that was slow to respond to the crisis. .
Germany has a multipayer hybrid system with strong government regulation which seems to work well for them. I hope we soon learn what if anything they did to reduce their death rate.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:27pm
The more Trump talks, the more incompetent he appears. Biden is beating Trump in Florida. Biden can sit back and let Trump charge forward and take responsibility for the coronavirus deaths.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:17pm
Here's Why Herd Immunity Won't Save Us From The COVID-19 Pandemic
You are the problem.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:24pm
On the bright there are people like Anonymous trying to thin their herd
A ‘Liberty’ Rebellion in Idaho Threatens to Undermine Coronavirus Orders
Even some public officials have challenged social-distancing requirements, calling them assaults on the Constitution. One group wants to gather up to 1,000 people for Easter.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/07/us/coronavirus-idaho-bundy-patriot.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:28pm
There are already hundreds of thousands possibly over a million people who can't transmit Wuhan and that number is growing. This fact along with social distancing can help break up the exponential transmission through the population, not perfect but the best we have until the vaccine is available which could take a year.
Learn to think for yourself and not be dependent on parroting dickheads.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:02pm
Unless you are a scientist, you are using a model presented by some one other than you. We all can think for ourselves but science is a huge enterprise devoted to finding objective truths.
The primer I referred to before acknowledges that eventually a population will get herd immunity after enough people die. If one wants to cut that number down, testing is important to slow the spread to those who have no immunity. That is the model I understand. Go ahead and link or locate where the one you are using comes from.
The contempt you ooze makes it difficult to entertain the idea that you are seriously arguing for something. Either argue for something and support it with something beyond your musings or piss upon people. Pick a lane.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:30pm
Oklahoma will hit 1500 tomorrow. DC & Rhode Island (& Kentucky) in 3 days. Minnesota, Iowa and Delaware in 5 days, New Mexico in 7.
That's 8 of those 23 states.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 4:21pm
Nobody is claiming that the test means you cannot get the virus the next day. It being available allows those who test negative to be with others who test negative. This is especially helpful if the test becomes fast and accurate with a quick turnaround. The developments of such tests for other diseases helped get them under control.
Once anybody can get an accurate test at any time through a program that is not immediately tied to our health care provider system, the situation will be sharply different. This would not only give more options for people who wonder if they have it or not, the data collected will help the science get more effective more quickly. Having people tested for anti-bodies is helpful regardless of who comes down with the virus afterward or not.
You, like Trump, seem to have difficulty with the fact that the number of recorded cases is always behind the curve if it is growing exponentially. If you and Trump are correct, please come back in 4 weeks to laugh at the Liberals. In the meantime, your limited understanding is a threat to us all.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:24pm
No one could have foreseen that asymptomatic people would still be infectious (except for the countless reports in the preceding weeks).
Owning the libs has become such great sport - getting tired of 24x7 "winning", Anon?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:22pm
You do know that this person is not a person, per se.
You may as well wrestle with an answering machine or a dryer in a Laundromat.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:04pm
The worst president in history pandemic timeline:
1/8 -CDC issues pandemic warning Intelligence community waving "red flags" as it did before 9/11
1/14 - Trump has campaign rally
1/18 - Trump plays golf
1/19 - Trump plays golf
1/21 - First coronavirus case is detected in Seattle.
1/22 - Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.”
1/28 - Trump has campaign rally
1/29 - Trump's Chief Economic Trade Advisor Navarro writes memo to Trump: " there is a real risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
1/30 - Trump has campaign rally
1/30 - Jan. 30: Trump says of the threat: “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
2/1 - Trump plays golf
2/5: Trump’s impeachment trial ends with his acquittal by the Senate.
2/10: Trump says, “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”
2/10 -Trump has campaign rally
2/15 - Trump plays golf
2/19 - Trump has campaign rally
Feb. 19: Trump says: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
2/20 - Trump has campaign rally
2/21 - Trump has campaign rally
2/23: Another Navarro memo warns of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
2/24: Trump says: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb. 26: Trump says, “When you have 15 people — and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero — that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax. ... One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear..."
3/7 - Trump plays golf
3/8 - Trump plays golf
3/10: Trump says: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
3/11 - NBA suspends season
3/13 - Trump pretends to act, issues Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease
3/16: Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.”
3/16 - President Trump told reporters Monday that he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.
4/7 - Over 12,790 Americans have been known to have died of coronavirus, although the actual death toll is likely thousands higher due to the fact county coroners are unable to receive testing kits to diagnosis infection.
4/7 - Trump appoints another toady, Kayleigh McEnany, as his new press secretary. Speaking on Fox Business on February 25, McEnany said: "This President will always put America first," she said. "He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn't that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?"
by NCD on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 9:35pm
IMNAD but anytime I hear the word "necrotizing"...
ETA: just back from the link, and....dayum...
I was figuring that the brain issues you cited were secondary to prolonged sedation pursuant to being on a vent, not a whole subset of pathologies attendant upon the virus alone.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:47pm
Your response is a good lesson for us all.
The situation is unfolding much more quickly than our capacity to understand what all is involved.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:54pm
as an alternative, you could just use Christopher Titus' "miserable failure at human as president? no thanks" method:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:10am
Your update regarding testing in relation to the coroners work is important. The whole article is important but I will quote one sentence:
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:49pm
Da plan, boss, da plan. (I could watch this all day)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:59am