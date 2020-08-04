    Count your blessings

    Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:


    Unlikely to get his wish.

    https://youtu.be/L5sM4xDJ5iA


    Prine just lost against coronavirus @ 73 (after beating cancer):


    Can set up the embedded version for this - lyrics always stuck with me.

    https://youtu.be/lrn61oGSEg4lrn61oGSEg4

    I am an old woman named after my mother
    My old man is another child that's grown old
    If dreams were lightning, thunder were desire
    This old house would have burnt down a long time ago

    Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
    Make me a poster of an old rodeo
    Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
    To believe in this living is just a hard way to go

    When I was a young girl well, I had me a cowboy
    He weren't much to look at, just free rambling man
    But that was a long time and no matter how I try
    The years just flow by like a broken down dam

    Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
    Make me a poster of an old rodeo
    Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
    To believe in this living is just a hard way to go

    There's flies in the kitchen I can hear 'em there buzzing
    And I ain't done nothing since I woke up today
    How the hell can a person go to work in the morning
    And come home in the evening and have nothing to say

    Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
    Make me a poster of an old rodeo
    Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
    To believe in this living is just a hard way to go


    Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"

    @ BBCNews.com, March 31

    As more than 25 million people are placed on a two-week lockdown in parts of Nigeria in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus, poor people in congested neighbourhoods are worried about how they will cope, writes the BBC's Nduka Orjinmo from the commercial capital Lagos.

    "From where do we get the extra water to wash the hands you are talking about," asked Debby Ogunsola, 36, as she led me down a dark corridor towards her room in the Alapere area of Lagos state [....]


    Coronavirus Spreads in Veterans’ Home, Leaving ‘Shuddering Loss for Us All’

    The mayor of Holyoke in Massachusetts confronted the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after hearing rumors that infections were spreading.

    By Ellen Barry @ NYTimes.com, March 31

    NEWTON, Mass. — The mayor of Holyoke, Mass., got an unsigned letter over the weekend that deeply disturbed him.

    “Are you aware of the horrific circumstances at the Soldiers’ Home?” the letter read, and went on to describe serious breaches, like a resident suspected of having the coronavirus, awaiting the results of a test, being sent back to a dementia ward with 20 other veterans.

    “Where is the state in addressing what is truly happening in this building?” the letter concluded.

    The mayor, Alex Morse, reached out to Bennett Walsh, the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, a 247-bed, state-managed nursing home for veterans, to figure out what was going on.

    But by then, Mr. Morse said, the damage was far more than he had imagined: In a matter of five days, eight veterans had died, apparently without being reported to either state or local officials. Others were sick with the coronavirus; staff members were too.

    Mr. Walsh’s explanations left the mayor “incredibly disappointed,” and so did a conversation with Mr. Walsh’s superior, Francisco Urena, Massachusetts’ Secretary of Veterans’ Services. Frustrated and “with a sense of disappointment at the lack of urgency,” Mr. Morse contacted Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

    By Monday, state officials had announced a series of major moves.

    Mr. Walsh was placed on administrative leave. A new command structure was put in place. The National Guard was brought in to speed up testing of staff and patients [....]


