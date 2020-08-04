Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Last night we told you how Dr. Jared Burks has been living apart from his wife Alyssa and their son Zeke in Northeast Arkansas while he treats patients with #COVID19.— Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) March 29, 2020
Today, the Burks’ home was destroyed by a tornado. They’re all safe.
Times are tough. #prayforjonesboro pic.twitter.com/NnbxAWoLnV
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed from its website highly unusual guidance informing doctors on how to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs recommended by President Donald Trump to treat the coronavirus.
The move comes three days after Reuters reported that the CDC published key dosing information involving the two antimalarial drugs based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.
Reuters also reported that the original guidance was crafted by the CDC after President Trump personally pressed federal regulatory and health officials to make the malaria drugs more widely available to treat the novel coronavirus, though the drugs in question had been untested for COVID-19.
International Labor Organization press release, April 7
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on working hours and earnings, globally. A new ILO report highlights some of the worst affected sectors and regions, and outlines policies to mitigate the crisis.
April 7: Rachel Maddow talks with Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers about how his team has adapted to the needs of localities dealing with the spread of coronavirus infections and the significant time pressure of approaching peak infection rates.
via ScienceBusiness.net Liveblog on R & D response to Covid 19 pandemic, 15:08 CET, 06 April
By Roni Caryn Rabin @ NYTimes.com, April 7
More men also are infected than women, and they are hospitalized more frequently, new data show. A similar pattern was seen in China.
A $1 billion joint project by the federal government and Johnson & Johnson is one of the more promising efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine. To meet anticipated demand, Johnson & Johnson says it will start to produce the potential vaccine. Broadcast on NBC Nightly News, April 4
Freddie Mac has announced a nationwide relief plan for its multifamily borrowers and residents of their apartment properties. https://t.co/rG90rJOlK8— Freddie Mac (@FreddieMac) April 1, 2020
Twitter co-founder @jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for coronavirus relief https://t.co/3gu4gdsODN— TIME (@TIME) April 7, 2020
Data is our friend. A Pew Study suggests almost half of blacks consider coronavirus a major threat compared to only 20% of whites. The idea that blacks feel that they have immunity from coronavirus is a myth.
The level of personal concern about the virus varies significantly across demographic groups. In particular, older adults, black and Hispanic people, and those with no college experience are especially likely to view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health.
Majorities of those of all races and ethnicities see the new coronavirus as at least a minor threat to their health. However, 46% of black people and 39% of Hispanics view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health, compared with 21% of white adults.
A hospital in France stopped hydroxychloroquine treatment because of cardiac side effects
Professor Émile Ferrari, the head of the cardiology department at Nice University Hospital in Nice, France, told a local news outlet he has had to stop treating patients with hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin because of adverse cardiac effects.
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
Washington (CNN)Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew, according to a US official and a former senior military official.
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:58pm
Unlikely to get his wish.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:51pm
Prine just lost against coronavirus @ 73 (after beating cancer):
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:17am
Lyrics always stuck with me.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:46am
My old man is another child that's grown old
If dreams were lightning, thunder were desire
This old house would have burnt down a long time ago
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
When I was a young girl well, I had me a cowboy
He weren't much to look at, just free rambling man
But that was a long time and no matter how I try
The years just flow by like a broken down dam
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
There's flies in the kitchen I can hear 'em there buzzing
And I ain't done nothing since I woke up today
How the hell can a person go to work in the morning
And come home in the evening and have nothing to say
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:46am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:03am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:42am
Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"
@ BBCNews.com, March 31
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 8:15pm
Coronavirus Spreads in Veterans’ Home, Leaving ‘Shuddering Loss for Us All’
The mayor of Holyoke in Massachusetts confronted the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after hearing rumors that infections were spreading.
By Ellen Barry @ NYTimes.com, March 31
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:28am
To paraphrase Stalin ("It doesn't matter who votes what matters is who counts the votes")
It doesn't matter who dies, what matters is who counts the bodies.
When the first round of this subsides, I guarantee that Trump will be tap dancing over the death toll just as he made sure not to test th living.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:11am
Gees when he talks like that I can't even think that much about what he is saying because it is like being tortured by your Joey Buttafucco-type uncle trying to break in a serious conversation with the college-educated group at a family wedding. Here he's doing the "on the one hand, on the other hand" thing that's part of that whole shtick. Drives me nuts , you were having an interesting convo and he breaks in and you gotta be polite instead of saying: puhleez go away. It reminds me of my greatest gen. dad saying in like 2000: you know, they say this Madonna girl is really popular because he just read about her in Time Magazine for the first time and wants to display his new knowledge.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:27am
"On the one hand I can see sending all the Jewsyo Treblunka, on the other hand I can see leaving them where they are - I'd rather see them in Poland, but I left them with the authority to make that decision. There are trains ready if they choose." - lost conversation with Adolf Eichmann
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:51am