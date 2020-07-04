    jollyroger's picture

    Hydroxychloroquine, what have you got to lose? Your mind...

    By jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 4:48am

    I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.

     

    Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically.  I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.

     

    As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:

     

    This is the list:

     

     https://www.drugs.com/sfx/hydroxychloroquine-side-effects.html

     

    • Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
    • blurred vision or other vision changes
    • chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
    • cough or hoarseness
    • dark urine
    • decreased urination
    • defective color vision
    • diarrhea
    • difficulty breathing
    • difficulty seeing at night
    • dizziness or fainting
    • fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
    • feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
    • feeling that others can hear your thoughts
    • feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
    • fever with or without chills
    • general feeling of tiredness or weakness
    • headache
    • inability to move the eyes
    • increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
    • joint or muscle pain
    • large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
    • loss of hearing
    • lower back or side pain
    • noisy breathing
    • painful or difficult urination
    • red irritated eyes
    • red skin lesions, often with a purple center
    • severe mood or mental changes
    • sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
    • sticking out of the tongue
    • stomach pain
    • swelling of the feet or lower legs
    • swollen or painful glands
    • trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
    • uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
    • unusual behavior
    • unusual bleeding or bruising
    • unusual facial expressions
    • unusual tiredness or weakness
    • yellow eyes or skin

    Symptoms of overdose

    • Drowsiness
    • dry mouth
    • increased thirst
    • loss of appetite
    • mood changes
    • no pulse or blood pressure
    • numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
    • unconsciousness

     

    Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.

     

    Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.

     

    Doctor Trump will see you now...

    No wonder Fauci is moved to object...


    by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:15am

    Not Jolly, what the hell are you trying to do? Most all drugs have some side effects some severe for some people. This drug has been used for decades by tens of millions of people and I'm sure some small percentage of them had side effects. Even those who suffer side effects can chose which is worse the disease ofr the side effects.

    Dr Fauci is correct this is'nt a proven tested treatment yet but it is an experimental treatment being tested under emergency conditions.and it has shown positive results. Trump, along with every other sane person, hopes it would be effective in treating Wuhan for anyone who can tolerate it.

    You might seek treatment for your TDS and rejoin the sane people who are not trying to scare people away from this or any other promising treatment.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:45pm

    Like the church in Senegal(?) where they were killing themselves with it a couple weeks ago?
    Yeah, sure, test it out under controlled conditions - but a President proselytizing about a cureall drug is just a snake oil salesman - and like his steaks and "college" and thieving foundation, we know he's a scam artist.
    Why would you trust a "businessman" who went bankrupt 6 times who then he says he knows about medicine when he has not training? Why the fuck are we even discussing this? If some research lab tests it out and it works, fine. But a congenital liar who comports himself with the intellect of a 6th grader? That's not "Trump Derangement Syndrome" - that's just paying attention to how the motherfucker speaks - out his ass.

    And why give press briefings when he gets *everything* wrong?
    https://youtu.be/BWO6i8cH8SA?t=99


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:00pm

    In Sweden, they tried the drug and have been dissuaded by side effects (not even including the psychotic breaks...)  

     

    https://www.newsweek.com/swedish-hospitals-chloroquine-covid-19-side-eff...

    hospitals in the Västra Götaland region are no longer offering the antimalarial medication, with side effects reported to include cramps and the loss of peripheral vision.

    One of the patients affected was Carl Sydenhag, a 40-year-old Stockholm resident. According to Expressen, Sydenhag was prescribed two tablets of chloroquine to take daily after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23.

    But instead of making him feel better, the medication produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into "a high v​ plant," he told the paper.


    by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:49am

    A hospital in Nice, France stopped its trial of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin due to potentially lethal abnormal heart rhythms

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/04/07/coronavirus-latest-news/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:51pm

    Hey-O...

    Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc although not technically approved by the FDA for COVID-19, the agency, however, is encouraging trials and has provided limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions, and the watchful eye of an attending physcian and advises against taking any form of chloroquine unless obtained from a legitimate source.

    This doctor has been prescribing it with limited emergency authorization.

    Dr. Anthony Cardillo. KABC News Los Angeles April 6, 2020

    "Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free. So clinically I am seeing a resolution. It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication."

    His background resume is bullet proof.

    Dr. Cardillo is the President and Medical Director of Mend Health, Inc. and is also the founder of Premier Health Partners which manages several Emergency Departments in the greater Los Angeles region.

    Dr. Cardillo is also a founder and lead executive for Glendale Adventist Emergency Physicians, Inc. at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center Emergency Department in Glendale, California where he works as a full time physician.

    Dr Cardillo also holds a teaching faculty position at USC as an instructor in clinical medicine.

    Education

    2001 – 2006
    David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Double Board Residency Program
    Emergency Medicine & Internal Medicine

    1997 – 2001
    Keck School of Medicine
    of the University of Southern California
    Doctor of Medicine (M.D.)
    Dean's Scholar
        
    1994
    University of California, Los Angeles
    Pre-MedCell/Cellular
    and Molecular Biology

    1991   
    Fordham University
    Graduate Program
    Early Childhood Development

    1990   
    Fordham University
    Bachelor’s Degree
    Major - Psychology,
    Minor - English Literature

    Here  is the entire ABC 7 News Report:

     

    Note: I will shorten this report if requested to do so.

    LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles doctor said he is seeing significant success in prescribing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc to treat patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

    Hydroxychloroquine has been touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19 by President Trump among others, but it remains controversial as some experts believe it is unproven and may not be effective.

    The drug has long been used for treatment of malaria and conditions such as lupus and arthritis but is not technically approved by the FDA for COVID-19. The agency, however, is encouraging trials and has provided limited emergency authorization for its use to treat COVID-19 patients.

    Dr. Anthony Cardillo said he has seen very promising results when prescribing hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc for the most severely-ill COVID-19 patients.

    "Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," Cardillo told Eyewitness News. "So clinically I am seeing a resolution."

    Cardillo is the CEO of Mend Urgent Care, which has locations in Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys and Burbank.

    He said he has found it only works if combined with zinc. The drug, he said, opens a channel for the zinc to enter the cell and block virus replication.

    He added that the drug should not be prescribed for those who are presenting only mild symptoms, as there are concerns about shortages for patients with other conditions who need to take the drug on a regular basis.

    "We have to be cautious and mindful that we don't prescribe it for patients who have COVID who are well," Cardillo said. "It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication. Otherwise we're going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes."

    Full video interview at the link: Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles

    Chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, has been approved to treat and prevent malaria since 1944. Because the drug is on the market, doctors can use it for off-label purposes.

    President Trump has touted it as a possible cure, but the government's top coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been much more cautious, saying there is only "anecdotal evidence" demonstrating its effectiveness.

    Experts are also concerned about potential misuse. A man in Arizona died after taking what he thought was a similar substance, chloroquine phosphate, in an apparent attempt to self-medicate. The man did not take the pharmaceutical version of the drug, but a substance used at aquariums to clean fish tanks.

     

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:54am

    Interesting 

    When I hear that a treatment is 100% effective, I am skeptical 

    He is reporting his own data from his own practice

    If the patients are not hospitalized, are they really critically ill?

    I will wait for peer-reviewed data


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:11am

    So will I . . .

    He does have... "limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions."

    So there will eventually be some form of oversight of his data.

    Thanks for taking the time to comment.

     

    ~OGD~

    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:03pm

    While Dr. Rog is suggesting the possibility of drug side effects on the patient using prophylactically, Dr. Lee is suggesting a prescription for survival of the patient's victims due to criminology combined with mental pathology:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 4:54pm

    oh and this guy basically sums up how Dr. Arta feels, in naming the "the daily dementia show":

    It got very clear to me a short time ago that he's really gotten much worse within the whole presidential bubble and is not really calling many shots at all. That when newscasts have begun to discipline themselves to cut away from his babble they are doing the right thing. Because what he is saying and doing in them doesn't much matter, it's what the Federal government and military et. al. are doing to manipulate him and work around him, that's what matters, that's the reality that's important. And the political shows and sites are still feeding the troll too much by spending lots of time on what the troll said and did today. We've already got enough "Trumpology" experts like Maggie Haberman to cover what he's been up to, you can check her latest and then let's all STOP endlessly getting outraged by what the troll did today.

    One reason among many: when November rolls around, the troll is going to get the benefit (or not if they did the wrong thing) of the what the Federal government did during this period. More attention to be paid to what is really being done, less to the dementia show and daily outrage over fantasy babble.

    People like us on this website, we got time to dig into news in detail. Low info. voters are busy right now home schooling their kids, applying for unemployment, waiting in line to get into the grocery store, making their own masks, figuring out how to rob Peter credit card to pay Paul credit card, etc. I doubt they will look any more kindly on those feeding the troll than the troll himself. I suspect Dem congressional candidates are finding this out.

    Keep in mind that many journalistic organizations are near bankrupt closure themselves. It must be tough not to fall for our clicks and channel choices showing preference for "Trump outrage stories." As one of the past feeders of the whole machine, I'm going to try to move away from feeding the mentally ill troll and move to coverage of his daily outrageousness activity to what is actually happening in the country and the world and with the people actually executing the functions of the executive branch of the U.S. government under his name. I think anyone who doesn't want to see Trump elected in Nov. needs to start limiting attention to him to ridicule only. And watch what the rest of them are actually doing under his name.

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:41pm

    Yes, he is a corpse on a horse.


    by moat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:11pm

