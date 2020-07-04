I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.
Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically. I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.
As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:
This is the list:
- Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
- blurred vision or other vision changes
- chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
- cough or hoarseness
- dark urine
- decreased urination
- defective color vision
- diarrhea
- difficulty breathing
- difficulty seeing at night
- dizziness or fainting
- fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
- feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
- feeling that others can hear your thoughts
- feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
- fever with or without chills
- general feeling of tiredness or weakness
- headache
- inability to move the eyes
- increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
- joint or muscle pain
- large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
- loss of hearing
- lower back or side pain
- noisy breathing
- painful or difficult urination
- red irritated eyes
- red skin lesions, often with a purple center
- severe mood or mental changes
- sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
- sticking out of the tongue
- stomach pain
- swelling of the feet or lower legs
- swollen or painful glands
- trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
- uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
- unusual behavior
- unusual bleeding or bruising
- unusual facial expressions
- unusual tiredness or weakness
- yellow eyes or skin
Symptoms of overdose
- Drowsiness
- dry mouth
- increased thirst
- loss of appetite
- mood changes
- no pulse or blood pressure
- numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
- unconsciousness
Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.
Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.
Doctor Trump will see you now...
No wonder Fauci is moved to object...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:15am
Not Jolly, what the hell are you trying to do? Most all drugs have some side effects some severe for some people. This drug has been used for decades by tens of millions of people and I'm sure some small percentage of them had side effects. Even those who suffer side effects can chose which is worse the disease ofr the side effects.
Dr Fauci is correct this is'nt a proven tested treatment yet but it is an experimental treatment being tested under emergency conditions.and it has shown positive results. Trump, along with every other sane person, hopes it would be effective in treating Wuhan for anyone who can tolerate it.
You might seek treatment for your TDS and rejoin the sane people who are not trying to scare people away from this or any other promising treatment.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:45pm
Like the church in Senegal(?) where they were killing themselves with it a couple weeks ago?
Yeah, sure, test it out under controlled conditions - but a President proselytizing about a cureall drug is just a snake oil salesman - and like his steaks and "college" and thieving foundation, we know he's a scam artist.
Why would you trust a "businessman" who went bankrupt 6 times who then he says he knows about medicine when he has not training? Why the fuck are we even discussing this? If some research lab tests it out and it works, fine. But a congenital liar who comports himself with the intellect of a 6th grader? That's not "Trump Derangement Syndrome" - that's just paying attention to how the motherfucker speaks - out his ass.
And why give press briefings when he gets *everything* wrong?
https://youtu.be/BWO6i8cH8SA?t=99
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:00pm
In Sweden, they tried the drug and have been dissuaded by side effects (not even including the psychotic breaks...)
https://www.newsweek.com/swedish-hospitals-chloroquine-covid-19-side-eff...
But instead of making him feel better, the medication produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into "a high v plant," he told the paper.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:49am
A hospital in Nice, France stopped its trial of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin due to potentially lethal abnormal heart rhythms
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/04/07/coronavirus-latest-news/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:51pm
Hey-O...
Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc although not technically approved by the FDA for COVID-19, the agency, however, is encouraging trials and has provided limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions, and the watchful eye of an attending physcian and advises against taking any form of chloroquine unless obtained from a legitimate source.
This doctor has been prescribing it with limited emergency authorization.
Dr. Anthony Cardillo. KABC News Los Angeles April 6, 2020
His background resume is bullet proof.
Dr. Cardillo is the President and Medical Director of Mend Health, Inc. and is also the founder of Premier Health Partners which manages several Emergency Departments in the greater Los Angeles region.
Dr. Cardillo is also a founder and lead executive for Glendale Adventist Emergency Physicians, Inc. at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center Emergency Department in Glendale, California where he works as a full time physician.
Dr Cardillo also holds a teaching faculty position at USC as an instructor in clinical medicine.
Education
2001 – 2006
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Double Board Residency Program
Emergency Medicine & Internal Medicine
1997 – 2001
Keck School of Medicine
of the University of Southern California
Doctor of Medicine (M.D.)
Dean's Scholar
1994
University of California, Los Angeles
Pre-MedCell/Cellular
and Molecular Biology
1991
Fordham University
Graduate Program
Early Childhood Development
1990
Fordham University
Bachelor’s Degree
Major - Psychology,
Minor - English Literature
==============
Here is the entire ABC 7 News Report:
Note: I will shorten this report if requested to do so.
abc7.com
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19Monday, April 6, 2020
Full video interview at the link: Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles
==============
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:54am
Interesting
When I hear that a treatment is 100% effective, I am skeptical
He is reporting his own data from his own practice
If the patients are not hospitalized, are they really critically ill?
I will wait for peer-reviewed data
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:11am
So will I . . .
He does have... "limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions."
So there will eventually be some form of oversight of his data.
Thanks for taking the time to comment.
~OGD~
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:03pm
I feel optimistic.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:44pm
Fine until you meet a worthy opponent.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 4:59pm
And anyway...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:04pm
Sorry if darker than you imagined...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:12pm
I feel a bit dislocated.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:15pm
While Dr. Rog is suggesting the possibility of drug side effects on the patient using prophylactically, Dr. Lee is suggesting a prescription for survival of the patient's victims due to criminology combined with mental pathology:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 4:54pm
oh and this guy basically sums up how Dr. Arta feels, in naming the "the daily dementia show":
It got very clear to me a short time ago that he's really gotten much worse within the whole presidential bubble and is not really calling many shots at all. That when newscasts have begun to discipline themselves to cut away from his babble they are doing the right thing. Because what he is saying and doing in them doesn't much matter, it's what the Federal government and military et. al. are doing to manipulate him and work around him, that's what matters, that's the reality that's important. And the political shows and sites are still feeding the troll too much by spending lots of time on what the troll said and did today. We've already got enough "Trumpology" experts like Maggie Haberman to cover what he's been up to, you can check her latest and then let's all STOP endlessly getting outraged by what the troll did today.
One reason among many: when November rolls around, the troll is going to get the benefit (or not if they did the wrong thing) of the what the Federal government did during this period. More attention to be paid to what is really being done, less to the dementia show and daily outrage over fantasy babble.
People like us on this website, we got time to dig into news in detail. Low info. voters are busy right now home schooling their kids, applying for unemployment, waiting in line to get into the grocery store, making their own masks, figuring out how to rob Peter credit card to pay Paul credit card, etc. I doubt they will look any more kindly on those feeding the troll than the troll himself. I suspect Dem congressional candidates are finding this out.
Keep in mind that many journalistic organizations are near bankrupt closure themselves. It must be tough not to fall for our clicks and channel choices showing preference for "Trump outrage stories." As one of the past feeders of the whole machine, I'm going to try to move away from feeding the mentally ill troll and move to coverage of his daily outrageousness activity to what is actually happening in the country and the world and with the people actually executing the functions of the executive branch of the U.S. government under his name. I think anyone who doesn't want to see Trump elected in Nov. needs to start limiting attention to him to ridicule only. And watch what the rest of them are actually doing under his name.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:41pm
Yes, he is a corpse on a horse.
by moat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:11pm