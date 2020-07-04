Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
"When all of this is over -- and as we said, it will end, we will get over coronavirus -- but there will still be health disparities which we really need to address in the African American community," Fauci said.
Comments
Disparity is noted in who gets access to testing
https://www.modernhealthcare.com/safety-quality/long-standing-racial-and-income-disparities-seen-creeping-covid-19-care?utm_source=modern-healthcare-covid-19-coverage&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20200406&utm_content=article3-headline
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 9:48pm
As the novel coronavirus sweeps across the United States, it appears to be infecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate, according to a Washington Post analysis of early data from jurisdictions across the country.
The emerging stark racial disparity led the surgeon general Tuesday to acknowledge in personal terms the increased risk for African Americans amid growing demands that public-health officials release more data on the race of those who are sick, hospitalized and dying of a contagion that has killed more than 12,000 people in the United States.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/04/07/coronavirus-is-infecting-killing-black-americans-an-alarmingly-high-rate-post-analysis-shows/?arc404=true
Providing black communities with data will protect lives.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:01pm
The disproportionate impact appears to be attributable to preexisting conditions — high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and inadequate access to health care — that make African Americans more vulnerable to the disease. But the handful of examples above raises an urgent question: Does the effect hold true for African Americans throughout the country?
U.S. Surgeon General: 'I and many black Americans are at higher risk for covid'
On April 7, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, discussed the lack of health equity when it comes to the impact covid-19 may have on African Americans. (Reuters)
Unfortunately, there’s no way for the public to know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not providing nationwide data about covid-19’s impact on African Americans, Latinos or other racial and ethnic groups. The CDC customarily reports such data, but it has not done so with covid-19. Many states and counties are also not publishing the information. As of Tuesday, the CDC had not responded to inquiries about whether it has the demographic data and isn’t releasing it, or simply isn’t tracking the information.
In this critical moment, the federal government must collect and disclose racial data on covid-19 testing, cases and deaths. States and local governments should do the same. This demographic data could help save lives. Understanding which populations are most vulnerable allows public health officials to partner with messengers who can speak credibly to specific communities, offering up-to-date information about social distancing, sheltering in place and other preventive measures.
The data also would allow public health officials to more effectively deploy testing to particular areas, track the virus on social networks, and identify and contain its spread. This containment helps not just communities most vulnerable to covid-19, but all Americans.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-cdc-must-end-its-silence-on-the-racial-impact-of-covid-19/2020/04/07/6d686450-7906-11ea-9bee-c5bf9d2e3288_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 11:09pm
More this evening:
Also
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 7:03pm
Regarding keeping people out of harm's way, do you think lack of access to testing might be important?
Do you think some symptomatic people have been turned away without testing?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:09pm
You asking Dr. Fauci? He's not reading dagblog.
I will say this. I have read that LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS of symptomatic people of all kinds allover the world have been turned away without testing.
And seems to me, your question is kind of absurd at this point of the game: it is actually pretty conventional medical advice in hot spots right now, i.e., looks like you may have it, stay home, self-isolate and until and if you have terrible breathing problem or other life threatening symptoms, don't bother us again. Testing in hot spots right now is used for those admitted to a hospital in order that they may be separated from other patients and that the carers take protection measures.
This is also why everyone in epidemiology is saying the numbers must be assumed to be much higher than reported, they know this is part of the picture, testing is rationed right now for many reasons.
A reminder that a couple weeks ago everyone was complaining about why only basketball players could get tested when no one else could. Because they were paying big bucks out of pocket, that's why.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:28pm
My question is not absurd.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:33pm
p.s. EVERYONE WITH ANY SENSE WANTS MASS TESTING ASAP for as many as possible! It's not possible in the U.S. yet. Germany has somehow been able to do it and it has helped a great deal.
Making this a race issue right now is cart before horse. Yes we need testing, we all need testing. That's why we are sitting locked in our houses, ain't got enough testing.
And guess what, when everyone finally can have testing, you might not like them apples: those who test positive will be formally fully quarantined from being with other humans. In China they found that quarantining away from family was the most successful way: immediately taken straight from positive test at a fever clinic to quarantine clinic, all alone.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:39pm
We are talking about patients with symptoms consistent with coronavirus not being tested for coronavirus. These patients would have been sent home. Do you think that we should review if that happened and if there was racial bias in the testing? Could the lack of early testing be a factor causing people to come back later with more aggressive disease?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:50pm
YES, HELLO WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN READING. Testing is the problem. Such lack of available testing that it mus be rationed even as regards the symptomatic is why we must practice social distancing. Ideally we should be testing every single person in this country.
Furthermore, let me translate Dr. Fauci for you: Do the rich or powerful or well-insured get more health care to maintain health than others? Yes. Is the percentage of white people that are rich or powerful or well-insured larger than the percentage of people of color who are rich or powerful or well-insured? Yes. And this is a terrible problem. But we can't work on that right now, we have a world pandemic on our hands.
P.S. Perhaps might be informative for you about other people in your country: Female reporter of color from urban Chicago travels to rural white Wautoma Wisconsin, pop. 2,218 to learn that the local clinic. lead by a doctor with a heavy Latino accent, has about 70 tests, which he rations and which take about a week to get results. And that luckily social distancing is easy out there, because it takes about an hour to get to a hospital, so don't get a heart attack either.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:10pm
We are talking pass each other. I assume that the patients who die from coronavirus all have risk factors.
If they all have risk factors, why are the death rates higher in black patients.
One possibility is the every black patient has worse disease than every white patient
Another possibility is that access to testing is lower among black patients than white patients
There is data to support the low rate of testing
https://lernercenter.syr.edu/2020/04/01/covid-19-testing-rates-are-lower-in-states-with-more-black-and-poor-residents/
I linked to an article nothing that in Nashville, Vanderbilt affiliated sites got access to testing kits before Meharry affiliated sites.
I think the differences in testing could account for part of the problem.
Do you agree?
Edit to add:
I presented this before. Another analysis suggested that blacks with symptoms were less likely to be tested for coronavirus
https://www.modernhealthcare.com/safety-quality/long-standing-racial-and-income-disparities-seen-creeping-covid-19-care?utm_source=modern-healthcare-covid-19-coverage&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20200406&utm_content=article3-headline
Do you think that it is worth analyzing data to see if blacks were tested less than white with identical levels of symptoms?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:44pm
Are we seriously parsing the question of whether or not in the world's most racist society the availability of medical intbervention of whatever kind is disproportionaltely availablet to those identified as belonging to the favored race?
Puhleeze!
One word:
Tuskegee
For extra credit, anyone who wants, support or oppose as you choose:
"Tuskegee (or it's equivalent) is an artifact of past misguided medicine. It could not happen today."
Put me down for oppose... Here, for your convenience, my cites...
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&q=racial+disparity+in+healthc...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:13pm
LOL
Thanks jollyroger. I don't know why this is turning out to be like pulling teeth.
Fortunately, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, etc. are turning their attention to the questions
Were symptomatic black people tested at lower rates?
Do black people have equal access to ICU and ventilators?
I am as pessimistic as you.
Some seem to think it is no big deal if the cause of the higher mortality rate is not addressed.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:28pm
I think my neighbor is easing his stress my smoking an odd shaped, odd smelling cigarette in his back yard.
Must be good stuff, it's reaching the back room of my house
He does seem relaxed
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:32pm
Get them to wear masks. That and keep separate are the 2 best things to do. Spread the word.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:03pm
DoubleA (and Chris Rock...) Bringing the Pain...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:10pm
from this evening:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:23pm
There is a difference between conspiracy theories and reviewing actual patient data to find out why the disease has a worse outcome in a group of patients.
If the black maternal death rate is higher, is is not a conspiracy theory to ask why.
Men have a higher coronavirus mortality rate, isn't it rational to ask why?
Saying that deaths are fake is a conspiracy theory.
You do realize that there is a difference, don't you?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:39pm