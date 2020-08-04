Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Finally, since they can't come up with adequate amount of tests, they are doing the temperature thing, which is definitely better than nothing. I am really getting sick of the deliberate misinfo. from them for whatever reason, i.e, you don't need masks, oh sorry now you do. Those of us who knew the correct things to do had to deal with that in the questioning of our advice to friends and loved ones. Temperature checks by the TSA might also have been a nice feature before pushing everybody at airports into huge crowds a few weeks ago.
@ NYTimes.com coronovirus live updates, April 8
[....] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines on Wednesday detailing how essential employees can go back to work even if they have been exposed to people infected by the coronavirus, provided they do not feel sick and follow certain precautions.
Those employees can return if they take their temperature before heading to their workplaces, wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while on the job, Dr. Robert Redfield, the C.D.C. director, said at the White House briefing. They should not share headsets or other objects that touch their faces, and they should not congregate in break rooms or crowded areas, he said.
Dr. Redfield said that employers should send workers home immediately if they developed any symptoms. He also said they should increase air exchange in their buildings and clean common surfaces more often. The goal, he said, was to “get these workers back into the critical work force so that we don’t have worker shortages.”
The new guidance appears to blend earlier advice [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 1:22am
Wow. The Federal Government is a hell of a back up operation. Testing needs to be made a top priority.
In the Civil War, some States seceded from the Union. In this one, the Union has seceded from the States.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 9:58am
Kind of a weird switch from States' Rights - Federal Prerogatives (including the right to not ask and outsource everything)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:37am
The work that cannot be replicated by States is outlined by Governor Inslee:
Because of the nature of my work life, I have had to find workarounds for all kinds of dysfunction and lack of resources in whatever organization I was in. When I try to apply that kind of speculation to this situation, I hit the wall of time. There is no time to replace this function by another agency.
Whatever wizard is running this shit show needs to get off the couch and get the ventriloquist dummy to give the right orders.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:55pm
And it's a no brainer when the problem is global. The U.S. is like a state in that context, just a really big one. That's why the the allies wanted to drag us in WWII is it not? Power of numbers, just that simple. We've pointed out before how many governors are ending up making their own new federation on certain things because the federation we got isn't in the mood to live up to the reason for its existence.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:06pm
P.S. Can't get this out of my mind either: National military stepping in to help the actual people and states from which it comes. This is how military coups start, isn't it?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:16pm
For sure, that can be how they start. But in the context of Federalism, having a cooperative field of operations where all the agencies know where they end and begin is the key to preserving local rights and participation. The Corps of Engineers is clearly working within that structure of authority.
In this time, the eminent domain issues over Federal prerogatives to make a border wall are more of a threat to local power than letting the Army set up a tent to house sick people.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:27pm
The Governor association idea is still a good one from the point of view that they could agree among themselves not to out bid each other in the marketplace but come to some kind of agreement regarding available resources amongst themselves. Agreement is a notion that requires a lot of imagination at the moment.
Unfortunately, I don't think they would be able to replicate the leverage over manufacturers built into the DPA. As Governor Inslee pointed out, he doesn't have a budget for that. Cuomo says the same thing. They all say it. A point of agreement between Red and Blue.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:52pm
I guess what is the most intriguing to me along these lines is the wisdom of the founders thing. It's like they built in workarounds when one part of the system failed. The flexibility thing when dysfunctions occur, everything not set in stone.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:14pm
We come from a practical people.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:18pm
ooh "practical" is such a great word in this context, got to remember it! They did the "it is what it is" thing with certain more gnarly problems, such as that which came back to haunt in 1861.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:25pm
Yes, that is the poster child of getting bitten on the ass by what you agree to.
On the bright side, the Republic continued despite those terrible contradictions.
We will make mistakes but they will be ours. We have to start making them pretty darn soon.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:05am